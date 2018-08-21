He made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves, and then made history

Before Monday, even the most astute Braves fans may not have known who Bryse Wilson was. After Atlanta’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, however, those fans will not soon forget him.
Wilson, who MLB.com ranked as the Braves’ 13th-best overall prospect and ninth-best pitching prospect, got an unexpected call up to the majors Monday and did not disappoint in his major league debut. Wilson pitched five scoreless innings with three hits allowed, three walks and five strikeouts in a 1-0 victory for the Braves.
The win was not only a historic first for Wilson but also set a new record in the process.
At 20 years and 243 days old, Wilson became the youngest player to appear in a MLB game this season as well as the youngest player in MLB history to win his debut in a 1-0 game, per MLB’s Stat of the Day Twitter account. Wilson also became the youngest Braves pitcher to start a game since Julio Teheran in 2011, per 11 Alive’s Jay Clemons.
“It is unbelievable,” Wilson told Fox Sports’ Kelsey Wingert after the win. “Just going out before the game, I was the most nervous I have ever been. Getting out there and doing what I love to do is a great feeling.”
