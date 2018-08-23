Two Atlanta Braves players made history in the team’s win over Pittsburgh Wednesday

On Wednesday, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit another leadoff home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Acuna’s hit not only helped the Braves beat the Pirates 2-1, but it also made MLB history.
Acuna’s latest home run put him and Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies in unprecedented territory. Per Fox Sports South’s Zach Dillard, Albies and Acuna are the first teammates in baseball history to hit 20+ home runs in the same season before either player turned 22 years old.
The 20-year-old Acuna has 20 home runs, while the 21-year-old Albies has 21 home runs. Acuna and Albies return to the diamond at 7:10 p.m. Thursday when the Braves play a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.
