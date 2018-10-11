This Braves fan made a bold statement. Now she has a tattoo of an MLB player’s face

An Atlanta Braves fan made a lofty declaration when Ronald Acuna Jr. batted with the bases loaded in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Braves fan Caitlin Pannell tweeted she would get Acuna’s face tattooed on her forearm if he hit a grand slam.
Well, the rookie phenom broke Mickey Mantle’s record for being the youngest to ever hit a grand slam in the postseason.
The 20-year-old didn’t know who the Hall of Fame and New York Yankees legendary center fielder was when asked after the game.
Regardless, Pannell stuck true to her word and flashed the new ink on Thursday morning via social media.
Pannell tweeted a screenshot of a text from her grandmother following the Acuna ink being done that read: “Couldn’t you do JJ Watts?” referencing Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.
Pannell’s original tweet about getting Acuna’s face tattooed on her forearm went viral and she mentioned via Twitter that she was going to use any donations sent her way to the Braves Foundation.
