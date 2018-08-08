Stefan Bondy: Breaking down the most important decisions remaining for Knicks this offseason

The Knicks, as they've pounded home so nobody could get confused about expecting much from next season, are targeting the summer of 2019 for their push toward winning basketball games. And to the credit of president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry, their every roster move – with the very big exception of signing Tim Hardaway Jr. – has been geared toward preserving their 2019 cap space.
But there was always another aspect to management's plan, prioritized in the aftermath of Phil Jackson feuding with star players and turning the Knicks into the NBA's depressing joke. The goal, from Mills and Perry, was to rebuild relationships, renovate an ugly image and leave the impression that the Knicks represent a trusted/friendly space for players.
They wanted last season, above many other things, to avoid circumstances and storylines that would further New York's reputation as dysfunctional. An intended consequence of that makeover would be turning Madison Square Garden into a desirable destination for free agents by, let's say, 2019.
However, there can be decisions where plan No. 1 (cap space in 2019) and plan No. 2 (rebuilding image and trust) conflict. Which brings us to the two biggest questions left for the Knicks this summer and not too far beyond: Should they buy out Joakim Noah? Should they give Kristaps Porzingis a max extension?
Here we break down everything you need to know about those decisions – the whys and why nots – and detail their importance to the Knicks' plan of landing a star free agent next summer:
BUYING OUT JOAKIM NOAH
WHY IT'S A GOOD IDEA: Almost exactly a year ago, Joakim Noah was coming off surgery and preparing for his second season with the Knicks, one that would start with a suspension for PEDs. He went on a podcast with a family friend and said the following: "I can go out there, and no matter what my role is, I can hold my head up high and do my job. Do my job like (a) man. ... Hopefully at the end of next year, I can be like, 'You know what, I busted my ass this year and no matter what my role is, I was a good influence in the locker room. ... It's up to us to build a culture. So no matter what my role is, I want to be a mentor for these younger players."
That's not what happened at all.
Noah, a fierce competitor and former Defensive Player of the Year, couldn't accept his regular DNPs and left the team in January following an altercation with Jeff Hornacek. He was, and remains, an ill fit for a young team trying to rebuild. His workouts this summer, broadcast on Twitter by trainer Chris Johnson, suggest Noah is preparing to contribute, not sit peacefully on the bench on a bad team as the resident washed-up veteran mentor.
"He's back," Johnson told the Daily News recently.
Noah can only continue in exile collecting his paycheck if he agrees to it. If the 34-year-old wants to return and the Knicks forbid it, the player's union will get involved and New York is faced with the type of image issue it has worked to avoid. If they bring back Noah and he doesn't buy into the direction, the Knicks risk fracturing the locker room. A clue was provided recently by David Fizdale when discussing the need for veteran leadership.
"You can't bring in a guy who is looking for more than we can give," he said, "because that could end up tearing your locker room apart.
In other words, it might be best to cut the losses and buy out Noah before the issue is exacerbated. By waiving him with the stretch provision after Sept. 1, the Knicks could save nearly $13 million in cap space in 2019, according to NBA Insider Bobby Marks, while also saving themselves from an unnecessary headache.
WHY IT'S A BAD IDEA: The Knicks made the mistake of giving Noah that four-year, $72 million contract. They don't have to compound the problem by caving to his restlessness.
The only real deadline is the summer of 2019, just before free agency. Rather than buying out Noah before training camp next month, the Knicks could just wait it out and hope to find a trade partner. If you believe that to be impossible, consider this: the Nets unloaded Timofey Mozgov's albatross contract for an expiring deal (Dwight Howard) because the Hornets needed to get under the luxury tax.
There could be opportunity like that for the Knicks. The addition of a draft pick may be required but it's worth the sacrifice. By trading Noah for an expiring deal, they'd save $19.3 million in cap space for 2019 and, perhaps more importantly, avoid paying him $6.4 million annually until 2021 (that's the consequence of the stretch provision).
WHAT'S THE BEST IDEA: Wait. The Knicks don't owe Noah anything beyond his generous contract, and the Knicks owe it to themselves to find the best solution to Phil Jackson's mistake. If that means Noah is a grumpy outlier for most of next season, so be it. Besides, he can get out by giving up significant money in a buyout.
Then it'd be a no-brainer for the Knicks to rid themselves of Noah.
GIVING KRISTAPS PORZINGIS A CONTRACT EXTENSION
WHY IT'S A GOOD IDEA: It wasn't that long ago Porzingis was threatening not to sign long-term with the Knicks, when the trust was eroded and he skipped his exit meeting. The Knicks worked to repair the relationship, whether by establishing communication with Porzingis' brother or Fizdale visiting the family in Latvia, but they're also handing the 23-year-old his fourth NBA coach.
It hasn't been a good environment.
For stability – for faith – it's best to lock up the team's best draft pick since Patrick Ewing, rather than having him hit restricted free agency in 2019. He's the future of the franchise and should be treated as such. Without the security of a contract, would you blame Porzingis for being hesitant to return next season from his ACL surgery? And what's the benefit of extra cap space in 2019 if you can't sell a committed, healthy Porzingis?
WHY IT'S A BAD IDEA: By giving Porzingis his five-year, $158 million extension before he hits free agency, the Knicks would squander roughly $10 million in cap space for 2019. That could be instrumental in landing a star like Kyrie Irving.
Further, the risk of losing Porzingis without the extension is small. Since he'll be a restricted free agent in 2019, the Knicks have the right to match any offer and undoubtedly will. The system is designed for teams to retain their draft picks. Porzingis could reject New York's qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, but that would require him sacrificing significant salary for the 2019-20 season.
It doesn't happen very often.
From the Knicks' perspective, it wouldn't be wise to commit so much money in a 7-3 forward who hasn't played since tearing his ACL. They have the luxury of waiting until Porzingis proves he can still be an All-Star.
WHAT'S THE BEST IDEA: This is more difficult to answer than the Noah conundrum but we're leaning toward waiting. If nothing else yet, this new Knicks regime – and David Fizdale, in particular – has proven itself adept at sales. They have a vision, a philosophy, and it sounds smart more often than we're accustomed. Maybe we're just eating it up because it doesn't include the triangle. But if the Knicks, as Mills has stated, truly convinced Porzingis they're headed in the right direction, it shouldn't be too difficult to sell him a preference for patience and extra cap space.
From Porzingis' perspective, he wouldn't lose any money by waiting until 2019 for his next contract (the extension wouldn't kick in until the 2019-20 season). The figures are the same just guaranteed sooner.
