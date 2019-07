Basketball Carver player captures gold medal at international tournament in Mongolia July 01, 2019 05:00 AM

Olivia Cochran, a student and basketball player at G.W. Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia was a member of the USA women’s 3x3 U18 World Cup Team that won a gold medal in early June at the FIBA 3X3 U18 World Cup in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.