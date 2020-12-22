Ira Winderman: Figure on Heat stepping up in regular season, which could be required. Forecasting the East.

When the Miami Heat headed to Disney World for the completion of last season, the approach was to play for something bigger.

So as the closing stages of the regular season played out in the seeding games amid the NBA’s quarantine bubble, Erik Spoelstra reset his team, seeding hardly a priority. By the end of those two weeks, the Heat all but ceded the Indiana Pacers the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Because it didn’t matter. There would be no homecourt advantage in the Disney postseason, with the Heat riding that neutrality all the way from a No. 5 seed to the NBA Finals and within two victories of a title.

This season, the expectation is of something different. This time playing as the road team through three rounds could mean actually visiting Indiana, Milwaukee and Boston during the postseason, pandemic conditions allowing.

Because of that, figure on a greater emphasis on the truncated 72-game regular-season schedule that opens for the NBA on Tuesday, and for the Heat on Wednesday in Orlando. But also appreciate that the Eastern Conference stands as a far greater challenge this time around, with Jrue Holiday bolstering the Bucks, 3-point shooting sharpening the Sixers, Kevin Durant boosting Brooklyn.

So how will it shake out in the East, after the Heat made the NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed last season? Perhaps something like this:

1. Milwaukee Bucks: For all the security seemingly gained by the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s five-year extension, there still is an expectation from two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player for something more from the franchise.

With Holiday brought in to bolster Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks need to show continued regular-season dominance, as well as something more thereafter.

The Bucks beat back Heat overtures for Antetokounmpo, now they have to find a way to beat back the Heat from a Finals return.

2. Brooklyn Nets: Doubt the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving chemistry if you choose. Question their injury pasts. But who else in the East has a duo with each capable of a nightly 50 Burger?

And it’s not as if there isn’t plenty in support, including Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris and the capable duo of Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan in the middle.

Defense? Is that a factor when 120-plus nightly hardly is out of the question? Keeping pace would be a primary Heat concern.

3. Miami Heat: As mentioned above, there is reason for the regular-season to matter more for Erik Spoelstra & Co. this time around, when homecourt advantage is expected to be in play in the postseason (COVID-19 allowing).

The benefit for the Heat, arguably greater than any of the other contenders in the East, is a depth of talent with a starting-quality backup practically at every position.

Then there is the game-planning edge the Heat showed with their playoff preparation. With so many consecutive games against the same opponent, that element figures to enter the equation during this most unique of regular seasons.

4. Philadelphia 76ers: Yes, they now have shooters. Don’t discount how significant the additions of Danny Green and Seth Curry will be alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

There also is the boost that Doc Rivers tends to deliver upon his coaching arrivals.

The question here remains, though, same as it ever was: Who is the closer? Which could bring the entire equation back to Tobias Harris.

For the Heat, the issue would remain same as it ever was: Who stops Embiid?

5. Boston Celtics: The expected dip here is not because of the loss of Gordon Hayward, who never truly emerged as a Celtics leading man, but rather the ongoing questions about whether Kemba Walker can stay healthy.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain as good as any youthful 1-2 punch, but then you move to the offensive limitations of Marcus Smart.

6. Toronto Raptors: You don’t lose Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol and have the right to return with the same expectations, with all due respect to Aron Baynes.

The backcourt of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet remains as feisty as ever, the frontcourt of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby as athletic as ever.

But you don’t lose Ibaka, Gasol and Kawhi Leonard over a two-season span and not take a step back.

7. Indiana Pacers: This, alone, says plenty about the depth of the talent, that a roster that includes Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner might get you no better than the play-in portion of the conference bracket.

Can T.J. Warren back up his bubble? Can Oladipo make it all the way back? That is where the questions start for the Pacers.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Arguably the most intriguing mix in the league of youth and veteran talent, when factoring in Trae Young, John Collins, Cam Reddish, DeAndre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and then Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovich, Clint Capela and Rajon Rondo.

But how does it come together? Does it come together?

9. Washington Wizards: Sure there are Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. But then what else?

If Davis Bertans or Rui Hachimura or Thomas Bryant is your third-best player, can you be considered a playoff contender?

10. Charlotte Hornets: There is talent here beyond Gordon Hayward, with P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Devonte Graham potentially enough to help push for a play-in berth.

11. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac’s knee injury may have doomed a team whose standard of mediocrity typically is enough to contend for a playoff berth.

12. Chicago Bulls: Billy Donovan has some compelling pieces to work with, but the Bulls again appear a year away.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers: There is plenty of intriguing youth, but that could require Kevin Love and Andre Drummond stepping aside to let the kids have their moments.

14. Detroit Pistons: The absolute best of Blake Griffin will be required to contend for even a play-in berth. But is there such a thing anymore from the injury-prone 31-year-old?

15. New York Knicks: Figure on Tom Thibodeau squeezing as much as possible out of this roster, which should come with a ceiling of about 10th place.