Evan Fournier leads Magic to season-opening win over Heat

Evan Fournier scored a game-high 25 points and the Orlando Magic made the plays when they had to en route to a 113-107 victory over the Miami Heat in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night at Amway Center.

Aaron Gordon overcome early second-half foul trouble and finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Magic, who are 3-1 during their past four season openers against the Heat.

Terrence Ross scored 19 points, while Nikola Vucevic and Markelle Fultz had 15 points apiece for Orlando, which outscored Miami 34-24 to pull out the win.

Bam Adebayo finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Heat, who led by two with 4:29 to play.

But back-to-back 3s by Fournier and Vucevic got the Magic going. A 3-point play by Fournier pushed the Magic lead to 108-101 with 49.5 seconds left and the Heat were essentially done.

The Magic overcame some shaky free-throw shooting (19 of 30) and 18 turnovers to win their season opener for the fourth consecutive season. Orlando converted 22 Miami turnovers into 24 points to help seal the win.

Magic rookies Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke made a significant impact during their NBA debuts.

Anthony finished with six points, six assists and two steals. At one point in the second quarter, he had a hand in nine consecutive Orlando points.

Okeke gave the Magic solid minutes in the third quarter after Gordon picked up his fourth foul early in the frame. Okeke finished with three points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Anthony’s assist total included a fast-break lob to Gordon that looked like it was too far behind the cutting Gordon and heading out of bounds. But Gordon made sure the play didn’t go awry as he caught the ball with one hand and slammed it home.

The Magic appeared poised to pull away after building a 71-64 lead when Okeke found Vucevic at the top for a transition 3.

The first half was tight throughout as neither team led by more than five until late. Two free throws by Vucevic gave Orlando a 56-49 lead — its biggest advantage of the game to that point — with 1:46 left in the first half.

But two turnovers slowed the momentum and the Heat cut the lead to 56-53 by halftime.

The second unit delivered 24 first-half points on 12-of-18 shooting, with Ross leading the way with 12 points.