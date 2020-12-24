Fresh off blowout win, Nets juggernaut rolls into Boston for Christmas coming-out party

The last time the Nets were in Boston, for a meaningless preseason game, Kyrie Irving famously burned sage on his old home court. Kevin Durant claimed that Irving meant nothing by it, saying his running mate “probably sages his room before he plays 2K... That’s his thing.”

Maybe Irving thought no one was watching — preseason, after all. That won’t be the case on Friday, as the Nets play the Celtics in the franchise’s highest-profile game in years, at the heart of the league’s Christmas Day showcase. Even if the Nets haven’t replaced the Knicks in the hearts of New Yorkers, they’re the city’s only relevant team in the basketball universe.

One game in, the hype of the Durant-Irving era feels justified. Durant hasn’t shown any signs of wear and tear from his Achilles injury in the 2019 Finals, and the offense with Irving at the point is humming. They crushed the Warriors on opening night in a game that felt over after about 20 minutes. Game No. 2 will be against a far tougher Boston team, who eked out a 122-121 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Irving’s departure after two years with the Celtics was ugly, but his coaches and teammates in Brooklyn denied that Irving is more motivated than usual for this Christmas Day matchup.

“That’d be a question for Kyrie. I honestly don’t know,” Spencer Dinwiddie said Thursday. “I think our goals are very big this year, so I think although we approach each game as an individual game, we understand the larger goal, and so it’s about building and peaking at the right time and trying to get better every day. ...I don’t think being the season opener champion or whatever it is is our goal.”

Brooklyn toyed with Boston in the preseason, running up a 113-89 victory. The Celtics are without one of their best players, as Kemba Walker, the Bronx-native point guard who recently underwent a procedure on his knee, will be out until at least January.

The Nets came out on fire in their first game of the season, hanging a 40-point first quarter on Golden State in a blowout victory. They then hit the film room, looking for areas to improve after even that quality of a performance.

It’s too early for anything to be seamless. This is only the second game after a short preseason, that followed the shortest offseason in pro sports history. But the Nets are still looking to refine what they’ve seen on the floor, even in a game where they didn’t do much wrong.

“There’s always things to improve. It’s early. There’s rotations that we missed. There’s passes and shots and things that we missed and plays that we ran wrong,” Spencer Dinwiddie said on a conference call on Thursday. “Nothing’s perfect. We make up for some of that because we have such a potent offense, but we’re not playing perfect basketball by any stretch, so there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Nets head coach Steve Nash pointed out some of those areas in a film session. He highlighted some of the technicalities, he said, ranging from footwork to positioning and communication on the floor.

But he also noted that, well, his team performed beyond expectations, its defense taking strides sooner than he imagined. Brooklyn’s defense held Stephen Curry to 7-of-21 shooting, and forced both Warriors wings Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. into a combined 7-of-30 shooting from the field. Golden State’s offense was already projecting to be anemic without both Klay Thompson (out for the season) and Draymond Green, who is out with a foot injury.

“There wasn’t one that stood out in the game where it was a major theme and problem,” Nash said on Thursday. “But there was a little bit of everything here and there, so you can continually highlight some of those errors and remind or give them an option to see the pictures so they can get a deeper understanding.”

“I don’t know about ahead of schedule, but I thought the defense was pretty solid for the most part,” he continued. “We were implementing our principles, we’re getting better at those every day which is really important and the number one priority. I wouldn’t say ahead of schedule but I was pleased with the effort and the concentration and the connectivity.”

The Nets handled the Warriors in a game that was over by the third quarter, so Nash used the fourth to get a good look at his third unit. Reserves Bruce Brown, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Tyler Johnson, Rodions Kurucs and rookie Reggie Perry each saw playing time in the final period of Brooklyn’s victory.

“I thought they played hard. I thought they played the right way,” Nash said. “You just try to judge them on their effort and how diligent they are with the principles and try to play the right way and play together and I thought they did a good job of that. So, I was happy with them, and we’re a team that’s got a lot of guys that are used to playing and can play. So, it’s going to be tough, but it’s a long season, it’s a condensed season and a lot of people will get an opportunity before it’s said and done.”