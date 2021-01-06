Magic win against Cavaliers marred by Markelle Fultz injury

ORLANDO, Fla. — Terrence Ross scored 20 points and Dwayne Bacon had a season-high 19 points as the Orlando Magic closed out a two-game set against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 105-94 victory Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The Magic, who also swept a back-to-back set against the Washington Wizards, beat the Cavaliers by 20 on Monday.

The win improved Orlando to 6-2, but was overshadowed by a first-quarter knee injury to point guard Markelle Fultz. His left knee appeared to give out as he planted his foot on a drive to the basket against Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro.

Fultz yelled in agony as he fell to the floor, then clutched his left knee and pounded the floor with his fist. He was helped off the court and taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Fultz was expected to have an MRI Wednesday night.

Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams and Chuma Okeke also missed the game with injuries.

The Magic rallied after Fultz’s injury and a sluggish start. After starting 1 for 8 and trailing 19-9, Orlando finished the first half shooting 62.5% from the field (20 of 32) as they built a 51-45 lead by halftime. Ross made three of his five 3-pointers on his way to 11 points in the quarter.

Orlando also got a boost from Nikola Vucevic, who scored 11 of his 16 points in the quarter.

Bacon and Aaron Gordon combined for 12 points to spark a 23-10 run in the third quarter as Orlando began to pull away. The Magic outscored the Cavaliers 68-41 between the second and third quarters, and led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Magic face the Rockets in Houston on Friday.