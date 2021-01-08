Depleted Magic can’t keep up with hot-shooting Rockets

The Orlando Magic absorbed their worst loss of the season, falling, 132-90, to the Houston Rockets on Friday night at Toyota Center.

Nikola Vucevic recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Magic (6-3), who took their first road loss of the season. Orlando fell short of matching the franchise-best 7-2 starts by four previous teams (1994-95, 1995-96, 1998-99 and 2007-08).

Rookie point guard Cole Anthony finished with 15 points and three assists in his first NBA start, while Mo Bamba recorded 12 points and seven rebounds in nearly 13 1/2 minutes — his most game action of the season — for Orlando.

Houston’s Christian Wood led six players in double figures with 22 points. James Harden and P.J. Tucker added 15 points apiece for the Rockets (3-4).

The Magic played without several key players, including starters Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier. Gordon sat out for injury management related to his left hamstring, while Fournier missed his fourth straight game because of back spasms.

Key reserves Michael Carter-Williams (foot) and Chuma Okeke (knee) also remain out with injuries.

Magic coach Steve Clifford had to mix and match lineups to make up for player absences and minutes restrictions. The diminished roster was apparent, especially on offense, and the Rockets took advantage.

With Orlando leading 12-9, Houston (3-4) scored 12 straight points as part of a 39-9 run over a 12:10 stretch that essentially ended the game.

During a 15-minute stretch of the first half, the Magic had managed just 14 points. Orlando wound up shooting 28.6% (12 of 42) overall and 8.3% (1 of 12) from the 3-point line in the half.

The Rockets, meanwhile, had no such trouble.

They knocked down 11 3-pointers and outscored the Magic 33-3 from behind the arc in the first half. At one point, the Rockets had more 3-point field goals than the Magic had total field goals.

Orlando returns to action Saturday in Dallas.