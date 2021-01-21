Steph Curry, James Wiseman lead Warriors in 121-99 win over Spurs

Dressed in navy blue with dashes of orange and gold Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors wearing their Oakland-inspired uniforms looked more like the dominant team that closed out Oracle Arena with five-straight Finals runs than the one rebuilding since the move to San Francisco.

In Golden State’s 121-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center, guard Stephen Curry led a thrilling offensive performance complete with made 3-pointers, crisp ball movement and rim-rocking dunks.

Curry and rookie center James Wiseman (20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, six rebounds and four assists) connected multiple times for lob dunks to pull away after the Spurs narrowed Golden State’s lead to five in the first half. Curry, who finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, made a stepback 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the second quarter to crown a 19-2 run and extend the lead to 22 points in this wire-to-wire win.

The Warriors (8-6) assisted on 31 of their 46 made field goals and shot 51.1% overall, while holding the Spurs (8-7) to 36.6% shooting overall and 4-for-33 from 3-point range.

For San Antonio, guard Dejounte Murray finished with 22 points and forward DeMar DeRozan added 15 points.

