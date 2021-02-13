Sixers fall to Suns, 120-111, as Devin Booker, bench provide edge

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns defeated the 76ers, 120-111, Saturday afternoon at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Devin Booker finished with 36 points to hand the Sixers (18-9) their second straight loss on this four-game road trip. Philly concludes the trip on Monday against the Utah Jazz. The Sixers were outscored, 49-20, in bench points.

On Saturday, Joel Embiid finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, and two assists for the Sixers. Ben Simmons added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Tobias Harris had 18 points.

Reserve Mike Scott played in his first game back after missing the previous 13 games with right knee swelling. Sixers reserve Shake Milton missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle. The combo guard will remain sidelined against the Utah Jazz. Coach Doc Rivers said he doesn’t know how long Milton will be sidelined.

Chris Paul added 18 points for the Suns (16-9), who extended their winning streak to five games.

Phoenix had fans in attendance for the fourth straight game.