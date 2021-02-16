Steph Curry, Draymond Green roll in Warriors’ win over Cavaliers

In the midst of playing their best basketball of the season, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green extended personal streaks and the Warriors blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98 Monday night at Chase Center.

With 36 points on 13-of-19 shooting (7-of-11 from 3-point range), Curry has scored at least 25 points and shot 50% or better from the field in each of the past 10 games, setting a new career-best streak.

Green (six points, eight rebounds and 16 assists) set a career high in assists and has tallied 10 or more assists in six of his past seven games. His playmaking was key in a 19-4 run that broke the game open and helped Golden State take a 23-point lead in the third quarter. Curry and Green did not re-enter the game in the fourth quarter of the rout.

Overall, the Warriors (15-13) moved the ball well as they drove to the heart of Cleveland’s defense, kicked out for open 3-pointers (17-for-37 from beyond the arc) and assisted on 34-of-46 made field goals.

For the Cavaliers (10-19), Colin Sexton scored 23 points and Cedi Osman had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.