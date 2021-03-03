Basketball

Host Magic squander big lead as Hawks hit 3-pointers for comeback win

ROY PARRY Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic went from a near-certain victory to a stinging defeat and now they’ll limp into the All-Star break on a five-game losing streak.

Trae Young scored 32 points, including two key free throws with 8.0 seconds left, as the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and stunned the Magic with a 115-112 victory Wednesday night before a crowd of 3,969 at Amway Center.

Orlando (13-23) led 106-90 with 6:08 to play but watched Atlanta (16-20) roar back behind its 3-point shooting.

Atlanta knocked down a 3 on six straight scoring possessions, getting within 108-105 on a 3 by Young with 3:14 to play.

A cut to the basket by Dwayne Bacon led to two free throws to make it 110-105, but the Magic failed to cover Young on the ensuing possession and he drained another 3.

Tony Snell then hit Atlanta’s ninth 3 of the fourth quarter to give the Hawks their first lead of the game at 111-110 with 1:10 remaining.

Nikola Vucevic put Orlando up 112-111 with a put-back with 18.0 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Young beat Michael Carter-Williams into the lane and Carter-Williams was called for a foul. Young sank both free throws to put Atlanta ahead 113-112.

Terrence Ross next missed a 7-foot floater in the lane on a play where he appeared to get bumped.

John Collins rebounded the miss, was fouled and made both free throws.

Al-Farouq Aminu tried to throw a long pass to Vucevic but it was knocked away and the Hawks celebrated their second straight road win.

Vucevic finished with 29 points while Ross had 28 and Carter-Williams had 20 for the Magic, who outscored the Hawks 27-18 from the free-throw line but were outscored 63-39 from the 3-point line.

  Comments  

Basketball

James Harden greeted by mix of cheers and boos as Nets beat Rockets in star’s return to Houston

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service