Sixers beat Hawks, 126-104, to continue push for East’s top seed

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers now have nine games remaining in the regular season.

They’re battling with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, to a lesser degree, for the Eastern Conference title that could come down to the final game.

Just don’t tell that to Doc Rivers.

The Sixers coach said before Friday night’s 126-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks that he rarely does scoreboard watching.

“I mean, I didn’t know Milwaukee lost like that until this morning,” he said of the Bucks Thursday night loss to the Houston Rockets. “So I guess that would be a no in someways. I didn’t even know they played last night.”

Rivers admitted that he does look when he’s not thinking about it. But paying attention to the scoreboard isn’t on the front of his brain.

“I’m more concerned about us,” he said. “Keep pushing us to get better, and I always think it would take care of itself.”

The Sixers improved to 42-21 after the victory at the Wells Fargo Center. They entered the night 11/2 games behind the Brooklyn Nets, who were hosting the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sixers reserve center Dwight Howard had 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks against his hometown team.

Joel Embiid finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Tobias Harris also had 18 points, while Ben Simmons finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Ten of his points came in the first quarter. Reserve Matisse Thybulle had 10 points and four steals.

Embiid, Harris and Simmons, along with the Sixers other starters, Danny Green and Seth Curry, didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Trae Young finished with a game-high 32 points for the Hawks (34-30).

The Sixers are off Saturday before back-to-back road games. They’ll face the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. Sunday at the AT&T Center before playing the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. Monday at the United Center.

Meanwhile, the third-place Bucks will entertain the Nets in a key two-game series on Sunday and Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

But as Rivers noted, his focus is on the Sixers and getting them prepared for the postseason.

Friday marked their second consecutive victory over the undermanned Hawks. This one was as lopsided as Wednesday’s 127-83 victory.

A lot of that had to do with guards Young and Tony Snell returning to Atlanta’s starting lineup.

Young was sidelined for the fourth consecutive game with a left ankle sprain. Snell (right ankle sprain) missed 10 games.

However, the Hawks were still without Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness), Kevin Huerter (left shoulder sprain), former Friends’ Central School standout De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and former Westtown School standout Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness).

The Hawks never had a chance on Wednesday night.

But on Friday, they jumped out to a 13-2 and 17-6 advantages. However, the Sixers responded with a 21-9 run to take 27-26 lead 56 seconds into the second quarter.

Philly went on to build a 21-point cushion (65-44) with six seconds before intermission.

The Hawks’ frustration was evident in the third quarter.

Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was called for a technical for yelling when there was a no offensive called on Embiid on a screen with 7:25 left in the third quarter. Then 28 seconds later, Solomon Hill was called for a technical foul for yelling after being fouled by Simmons.

The Sixers led by as many as 27 points (81-54) in the third quarter.

With 5:54 left, Kris Dunn and Shake Milton received double-technical fouls after Dunn appeared to kick Milton in the face while battling for the ball. Milton took exception and got in Dunn’s face.

Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham were the pregame bell ringers.