Tom Thibodeau named NBA Coach of the Year

No coach in the NBA did more with less.

Tom Thibodeau turned a rebuilding roster into the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed, and was rewarded Monday with the NBA’s Coach of the Year in a tight race.

Thibodeau edged out Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who finished with more first-place votes (45 to 43) but had fewer second-place votes and lost in total points.

The Daily News voted in the same order as the final tally: 1) Thibodeau, 2) Williams, 3) Utah’s Quin Snyder.

Thibodeau took over a roster that was mostly the same as last season, with a starting five of all players who were on the roster for the 2019-20 squad that won just 22 games.

He installed an intense stifling defense and oversaw multiple career years from his players. Julius Randle was the greatest success, transforming from a saddling contract into an All-Star.

The Knicks went 41-31 for their first playoff berth since 2011. They were trounced in the first round by the Hawks.

Thibodeau also won Coach of the Year in 2010 with the Chicago Bulls.