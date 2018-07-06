This stat sums up Trae Young’s start to Summer League play with the Atlanta Hawks

New Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young began receiving criticism as soon as the team acquired him in a deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks. Given his play in the Hawks’ first three games of summer league play, it appears those critiques aren’t going away.
Young struggled in the Hawks’ three games as part of the Utah Jazz’s Summer League slate. Young shot 23.1 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from 3-point range as the Hawks went 0-3.
Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham, Young’s field goal shooting percentage “was worst in Utah among players who appeared in all 3 games and logged at least 30 total minutes.”
“I didn’t shoot very good in Utah, obviously,” Young told Cunningham after the Hawks’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday. “Luckily, I hit my last shot, that last 3. That last 3 made me feel really good about going into Vegas. That made me feel excited.”
Young also told Cunningham the criticisms that he has already heard about his game does not affect him.
“You hear it every time you turn on the TV. Everybody’s talking about it,” Young said. “I’m fine. I’ve been through it. In college, I went through it. This is just what I do. I play basketball, and I have fun. When the shots start falling, everything’s going to start changing. I’m not worried.”
Young and the Hawks are back in action Saturday against the New York Knicks in Las Vegas.
