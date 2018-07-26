Sacramento Kings’ Vince Carter playing the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
Sacramento Kings’ Vince Carter playing the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux AP
Sacramento Kings’ Vince Carter playing the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux AP

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks add an eight-time All-Star by signing this veteran player

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

July 26, 2018 09:30 AM

The Atlanta Hawks added veteran Vince Carter to their team on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 41-year-old Carter has signed a one-year deal and that the Hawks “want Carter around its young locker room.”

An eight-time All-Star, Carter is coming off his 20th season in the NBA. In his lone season with the Sacramento Kings, Carter played in 58 games and averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

The Hawks will be the eighth different team Carter has played for in his NBA career.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  