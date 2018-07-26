The Atlanta Hawks add an eight-time All-Star by signing this veteran player

The Atlanta Hawks added veteran Vince Carter to their team on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 41-year-old Carter has signed a one-year deal and that the Hawks “want Carter around its young locker room.”
An eight-time All-Star, Carter is coming off his 20th season in the NBA. In his lone season with the Sacramento Kings, Carter played in 58 games and averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
The Hawks will be the eighth different team Carter has played for in his NBA career.
