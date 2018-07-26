Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk, left, and owner Tony Ressler, right, introduce Lloyd Pierce, center, as the team's full-time coach Monday, May 14, 2018, in Atlanta. Pierce has been an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks take a page out of the Falcons’ playbook for fan experience

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

July 26, 2018 11:34 AM

The Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been commended by fans for their cost-friendly food and beverage pricing. Now, the Atlanta Hawks are following the Falcons’ blueprint by lowering their prices as well.

The Hawks and Philips Arena have announced more fan-friendly prices for food and drinks in the 2018-2019 season. In a graphic released Thursday, chips will be $1; candy, jumbo pretzels and bottled water is $2; fries, hot dogs, nachos and bottled soda is $3; a slice of pizza, bottomless popcorn and bottomless soda is $4; beer is $5; and cheeseburgers are $6.

The Falcons’ move for cheaper refreshments was productive, as the team was 10th in the league in attendance and owner Arthur Blank was named Executive of the Year from Sports Business Journal.

The Hawks enter the 2018-2019 season after a 24-58 win season. They ended the season last in the league in attendance per game.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

