Football butt wipe brings fine, endorsement for ex Carver and Georgia RB Isaiah Crowell

Even his mother didn’t approve of his graphic touchdown celebration, for which the NFL fined him, but former Carver High School and Georgia running back Isaiah Crowell has turned the controversy into a commercial endorsement.
The NFL Network reported Tuesday that Crowell was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The rule violation came when he pretended to defecate in the end zone and use the football like toilet paper by wiping his butt with it after scoring his second touchdown for the New York Jets in their 21-17 loss to his former team, the Cleveland Browns.
Debbie Crowell told ESPN, “I was literally shocked. Isaiah is such a mild-mannered person; he usually doesn’t do much celebrating. I’ve never seen him go to that extreme. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I had a crowd of people in the house. He told me it just happened in the heat of the moment. As a mother, I wish he hadn’t done it.”
Nonetheless, Crowell said after the game, “I was just having fun. You gotta have fun. If you’re not having fun with what you do, you might as well stop doing it. That’s how I feel about it.”
And then Tuesday, he posted on his Instagram account his pitch for Dude Wipes, marketed as the toilet paper substitute for “on-the-go” men: “Thanks to @dudewipes I am now covered. Never leave home without them.”
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
