Redskins linebacker carted off field with leg injury during OTAs

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field with an apparent serious left leg injury during organized team activities Monday.

Foster was in tears as he was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast. It happened on the second play of OTAs, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Redskins were awaiting the results of an MRI to “determine the extent of the injury.”

Foster was a first-round pick in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers out of Alabama. He was claimed off waivers by the Redskins after being released by the 49ers. He was arrested three times in 2018, including once for possession of marijuana and twice for suspicion of domestic violence and later charged with possession of a weapon and infliction of bodily harm.

Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was visibly in serious pain and carted off the field after an injury on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Ha6QnT4Owy — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) May 20, 2019

WATCH - Reuben Foster suffers knee injury



First day of OTA's, third play in a Redskins uniform...LB Reuben Foster goes down with what appears to be a significant knee injury.



He was carted off the field. More tonight on @ABC7News.@KgriggsPhoto @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/2yUZ0l4a8Y — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) May 20, 2019

#Redskins LB Reuben Foster carted off just now. Left leg injury. Sobbing as he was driven back to the team facility. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 20, 2019

Reuben Foster being carted away from practice field with an air cast on his left knee pic.twitter.com/ebWV0IpLTh — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) May 20, 2019

Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the practice field after the team's third rep at the start of their first organized team activity practice. Foster slammed the turf multiple times with his fist and was comforted by several team officials. pic.twitter.com/K0PMxePLv6 — John Keim (@john_keim) May 20, 2019

