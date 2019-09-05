Football
Twitter was buzzing after report of Antonio Brown’s impending suspension by Raiders
The Chiefs will play in Oakland on Sept. 15, and there’s a chance the Raiders will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown.
This doesn’t have to do with Brown’s helmet (he found one he liked) or his feet, which were injured in a cryotherapy accident. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Brown will be suspended after a dust-up with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.
The latest drama came one day after Brown used an Instagram story to share a letter from Mayock informing Brown of a fine for missing practice. Brown also expressed his displeasure with the decision in the post.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted: “It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, ‘Fine me for that.’”
It’s been 179 days since the Raiders acquired Brown in a trade with the Steelers*, and it’s safe to say no one in Oakland’s front office could have expected all that’s transpired.
*One writer said Pittsburgh didn’t get close to fair value in the deal. Whoops.
But NFL fans have soaked up the soap opera that has been the Brown-Raiders marriage over the past six months.
Thursday’s installment set Twitter abuzz (again):
