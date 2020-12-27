Why the Browns-Jets game wasn’t postponed

The Cleveland Browns fell 23-16 to the New York Jets on Sunday less than 24 hours after COVID-19 protocols ravaged their anticipated game day roster.

Starting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. And the team's top four wide receivers — Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge — and rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips were identified as high-risk close contacts of Goodson.

All six players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and were unavailable to face the Jets. Also, the Browns ruled out rookie starting left tackle Jedrick Wills on Sunday morning with an illness, even though he hasn't tested positive for COVID-19.

"As I understand it, we're just following the protocol," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of the decision regarding Wills on Zoom after the game.

The Browns (10-5) would have clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Jets (2-13). One way they can still qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2002 is by defeating the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) in the regular-season finale Jan. 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Goodson won't be able to play. His close contacts should be cleared to return to practice Thursday, provided they continue to test negative.

"Just have to see how it plays out," Stefanski said. "We're following the protocols. I know those guys go on the list, and we'll see when they come off, but that's not in my control.”

The close contacts of Goodson were recently in the team's recovery pool area with him, and the league had a video showing at least one of those players wasn't wearing a mask correctly during another interaction, a source said, confirming an NFL Network report.

Stefanski declined to get into specifics about players being identified as close contacts of a teammate. It's an issue the Browns had avoided all season until Saturday.

“I will only tell you that we're going to work real hard to make sure something like that does not happen again,” Stefanski said.

WHY DIDN'T THE NFL POSTPONE THE BROWNS/JETS GAME?

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy provided the following explanation for not postponing the game in an email:

"As we have stated throughout the year and clubs are well aware, we make all reasonable efforts, consistent with underlying health and safety principles, to play all regular and postseason games as scheduled. This is grounded in a commitment to the players, the clubs and fans. Adhering to the jointly developed NFL-NFLPA protocols, it was determined by medical professionals that there was no risk of additional transmission of the virus among the team or facility and the game could be played safely as scheduled.

"The league has communicated to the clubs throughout the year that this season would have to be different and competitive concerns would be secondary to the health and safety of the players and personnel. All decisions where games have been moved this season were to ensure the health and safety of the participants and personnel.

"Competitive concerns have not entered into the decision of when to postpone games nor when to reschedule. [Take the] Broncos QB situation for example. The Broncos QB room was placed on high-risk close contact status after one QB was positive and contact tracing revealed that the other QBs were at risk. Or the Lions coaches’ issue from this week.

"This was similar to other cases earlier in the season when clubs lost players for games or practices (49ers, Packers, Raiders). We identified close contacts of positive players and removed them for the required 5 days. This allowed the 49ers/Packers to be played despite the 49ers losing multiple WRs and the Packers losing multiple RBs. The Raiders had their entire offensive line identified as high risk close contacts of a positive player and played that week without any practice time.

"You could cite several instances when games were moved due to medical concerns."

– "In the case of Steelers-Ravens, we postponed the game to ensure that we had confidence that the virus was contained. We believed that we sufficiently traced the virus and identified at risk personnel to proceed with the game at no increased risk to the participants. Even then, the Ravens played without 10 players from their active roster as a result of positive cases and close contacts."

– "That case is similar to games that were postponed earlier this season involving the Titans and the Patriots. In both of those cases, the games were not played until we had captured the spread of the virus in the facility. Even then, the Patriots’ Cam Newton still missed a game after his positive test."

– "From those examples, we improved our contact tracing capability and since have become more able to identify those players at high risk for becoming positive. Working closely with the NFLPA, we identify those individuals and remove them from the team for 5 days."

– "To date, more than 25 individuals identified as high risk close contacts have turned positive."