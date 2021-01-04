The rebuild begins: Bill Belichick and the Patriots head into an uncertain offseason

Bill Belichick returned to Gillette Stadium on Monday morning like he has in many Januarys over the last 20 years. But the feeling inside the facility on this day was certainly different. The Patriots coach returned to the stadium to tie up loose ends and put closure on the 2020 NFL season. Players, meanwhile, were clearing out their lockers and preparing to head home for the offseason.

For the first time since the 2008 season, Belichick won't be preparing for a playoff game. Instead, he'll be looking to rebuild his team following a disappointing 7-9 season.

“We would address everything. Everything’s important,” said Belichick on Monday. “Sure, something has to go at the top and something has to go 10th and something has to go 20th. We’re not going to ignore something because it’s on the list lower than No. 1. We’ll address everything.”

This will be one of the most important offseasons in recent memory. Belichick noted there are a lot of uncertainties due to COVID-19. Scouts haven’t been able to work as they normally have, having to buy tickets to games and work remotely. Teams don’t know how much the salary cap will be after being impacted by the lack of attendance. They don’t even know if they’ll be an NFL Combine to scout and interview players face-to-face.

Belichick heads into 2021 with major holes to fill on his roster. Following a disappointing season from his offense, the team needs to figure out who will be their next quarterback. On top of that, the Pats need a bonafide No. 1 receiver and a capable pass-catching tight end. On defense, there are holes at defensive tackle, defensive end and outside linebacker. If the Pats decide to trade Stephon Gilmore, they’ll have a big hole at cornerback (especially with J.C. Jackson in need of a new contract).

Belichick explained that it’s impossible to prioritize who he wants to add at this moment because it’s impossible to tell who will be available in free agency on March 17.

“In terms of players — there are players that are unrestricted free agents that will be signed by their teams that won’t be unrestricted free agents and there are players under contract with teams that will be released,” Belichick said. “In terms of players, what are all those things and so forth, what are the specifics that go with them, that’s certainly not definitive now and I wouldn’t expect it to be for honestly quite a while, so we’ll see.”

The clear goal for the Patriots has to be to shore up the quarterback position. Cam Newton ended the season ranked 24th in passing and 34th in passing touchdowns. Although he set a Patriots franchise record with 12 rushing touchdowns, the offense was too predictable. Belichick hasn’t said whether he’d want Newton back and on Monday was asked if he felt the team did enough to address the quarterback position after losing Tom Brady.

“We can always look back and second guess things that were or weren’t done,” Belichick said. “But I’d say really the most important thing for us is to look at future decisions and try to make the best ones that we can.”

At this point, the Patriots are set up to add multiple impact players. They’re projected to have around $60 million in cap space and that number could go up if they move on from players like Gilmore, Marcus Cannon and Dont’a Hightower. They’ll also be armed with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is the fourth highest pick in Belichick’s time in New England.

Belichick maintains that the team had a slow offseason last year due to their salary-cap restrictions.

"Honestly, I don’t know how we could be any more aggressive than we were for the last five years,” Belichick said. “I am talking about the ’14-’18 period. Well, last year. I will throw last year in there, too — and last year. So for the last six years, really, and so there’s a residual to that.”

The Patriots did have tight cap space due to a variety of reasons — Brady’s $13.5-million dead cap hit was one. However, the Pats have the financial flexibility to make major moves now. How they go about adding new talent will be the real story.