Would Tom Brady consider playing past 45? ‘Definitely.’

TAMPA, Fla. ― Tom Brady believes age is just a number, so no matter how many candles he blows out, his NFL career may still have fire.

Brady, 43, has one season left on his $25 million per year contact with the Bucs.

But after leading the Bucs to Super Bowl 55 in his first year with the team, he may just be getting started here.

Brady was asked during Monday’s media session if he would consider playing past age 45.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “I would definitely consider that.

“Again, it’s a physical sport, and just the perspective I have on that is you never know kind of when that moment is just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it.”

Brady will play in his 20th game of the season Sunday and shows no signs of slowing down. He set a club record with 40 touchdowns during the regular season and passed for 4,633 yards, the third-most in franchise history.

But it’s Brady’s commitment to training and nutrition with personal trainer Alex Guerrero that is most responsible for his longevity.

“Again, it has to be 100-percent commitment from myself to keep doing it,” Brady said. “I’ve been very fortunate, like I’ve said, over the years. Alex and I work really hard at making sure physically I can still perform at my best.

“You know, you take different hits, over the course of the year you deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. It’s just going to be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career.”

Imagine how many more Super Bowls he could win.