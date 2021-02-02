Football A wild NFL offseason of quarterback musical chairs has begun. A look at who’s in the hunt for one, who might make a move and the few teams that are all set.





ORDER REPRINT →



The NFL calendar is designed for the league to dominate headlines all 12 months.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has erased one of the biggest landmarks of the offseason — the scouting combine in Indianapolis — it will be replaced by the greatest game of quarterback musical chairs the NFL ever has seen.

A subjective overview shows 11 teams are set at quarterback in 2021 after the Los Angeles Rams struck first Saturday night, agreeing to terms on a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire Matthew Stafford. At least seven teams, including the Chicago Bears, are in the hunt for a starting quarterback, and as many as 14 teams could be considering an upgrade, a draft pick or a change.

Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Fla., pits the greatest quarterback of all time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, against the league’s top young passer, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. After the confetti falls at Raymond James Stadium, there will be storylines galore as teams jockey for quarterbacks.

The Lions moved quickly to maximize value for Stafford. They will get first-round picks from the Rams in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff — and the $43 million in guarantees remaining in his contract. The trade cannot be official until the first day of the new league year March 17.

That’s not even the biggest quarterback news: Deshaun Watson has asked for a trade out of Houston, and the haul the Texans could get for him would dwarf what the Lions are getting for Stafford.

If the Texans reach the point of no return with Watson, they will receive outrageous offers for him, and two theories exist on which direction the bidding will go. The Texans publicly stated Friday that they have “zero interest” in trading Watson. If their reconciliation bid fails, some believe they would seek two first-round picks and at least one franchise-caliber player. Others believe bidding would begin with three first-round picks and go from there. NFL rules prohibit teams from trading picks more than three years out.

Other quarterbacks could be on the trading block. The Philadelphia Eagles are rumored to be looking to move Carson Wentz. There are salary-cap complications, but the same issues didn’t stop the Rams from offloading Goff. Teams can always find a way to move the numbers around and fit under the cap. It will be a giant smoke show as teams consider moves and vie for players at the game’s most important position.

With all of the uncertainty, we placed each of the 32 teams in one of three categories:

— In the hunt for a quarterback

— Potentially in the hunt for a QB or possibly moving on from their starter

— Set at QB, so just enjoying the show

What’s wild, and frankly unprecedented, is you can put 21 teams — nearly two-thirds of the league — in one of the first two categories. Also included is a list of quarterbacks who will be free agents.

———

In the hunt for a quarterback (Ordered by where they pick in the first round)

— Jacksonville Jaguars

First-round picks: 1st and 25th

QBs under contract: Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton

Comment: There isn’t a team that can put together a more attractive trade package for Deshaun Watson than the Jaguars. But new coach Urban Meyer can begin his tenure by selecting Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the top pick and build around a quarterback on a rookie contract.

— Dallas Cowboys

First-round pick: 10th

QBs under contract: Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush

Comment: The Cowboys need to find a way to bring back Dak Prescott or he will be an attractive free agent, even coming off ankle surgery in October. The franchise tag could be in play for a second time.

— New England Patriots

First-round pick: 15th

QBs under contract: Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala

Comment: The Cam Newton experience didn’t work out so well in the first year without Tom Brady, and while Bill Belichick can be difficult to predict, chances are he will be aggressive rebooting at quarterback to get the Patriots back in the playoff mix. No one has a better relationship with new Texans general manager Nick Caserio than Belichick. Could that put the Patriots in play for Deshaun Watson?

— Washington Football Team

First-round pick: 19th

QBs under contract: Alex Smith and Steven Montez

Comment: Smith has hinted that he would like to return after a remarkable comeback from a gruesome leg injury that required 17 surgeries. He turns 37 in May and has two years remaining on his contract. Washington is a good bet to bring back restricted free agent Taylor Heinicke, who battled in a wild-card round loss to the Buccaneers, but mark down Ron Rivera’s team as squarely in the mix for a new starter. Whether it can acquire one remains to be seen.

— Chicago Bears

First-round pick: 20th

QBs under contract: Nick Foles

Comment: The Bears not only have a pressing need after Foles struggled in the starting role, but GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are under pressure to show progress coming off consecutive 8-8 seasons. Limited salary-cap space and the need to retain free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson are complicating factors for Pace, who has a track record of bold and aggressive moves. Some are speculating whether the Bears could be in play for Carson Wentz, but you wonder what kind of scouting report former Eagles coach Doug Pederson would provide his friend Nagy.

— Indianapolis Colts

First-round pick: 21st

QBs under contract: Jacob Eason

Comment: The Colts were rumored to be in on Matthew Stafford, and coach Frank Reich’s tie-in with Carson Wentz is an interesting dynamic to consider as well. Indianapolis is arguably the best landing spot for a talented quarterback as the Colts have a top offensive line and good defense and are coming off a 10-6 season. GM Chris Ballard is also flush with tons of cap space.

———

Potentially in the hunt for a QB or possibly moving on from their starter (Ordered by where they pick in the first round)

— New York Jets

First-round picks: 2nd and 23rd

QBs under contract: Sam Darnold, James Morgan and Mike White

Comment: The Jets loom as a top contender for Deshaun Watson if the Texans reach the point of considering offers. They’re also in position to have the second pick of quarterbacks in the draft (Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson), or GM Joe Douglas could opt to roll with Darnold and use the second pick to rebuild or trade out of the spot for a haul of picks. While it’s probably not a popular idea with Jets fans, some league insiders believe Darnold would be a good fit in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s system. Whatever the Jets decide, they will have a huge impact on quarterback movement. If they deal for Watson or draft a quarterback, Douglas would be shopping Darnold. The Jets are uniquely positioned to make a move for Watson and still have draft capital remaining to build around him as they own 18 picks the next two years, including two first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 and an extra third-round pick this year.

— Miami Dolphins

First-round picks: 3rd and 18th

QBs under contract: Tua Tagovailoa

Comment: The Dolphins went 6-3 in Tagovailoa’s nine starts, but they were not winning because of him and they need to make an honest evaluation because they’re unlikely to be in this position again with a top-five draft pick in the near future. Is Tagovailoa talented enough to become a true franchise quarterback, or should the team be aggressive and take another swing at the position by considering a trade for Deshaun Watson or drafting a quarterback with the third pick, which they acquired from the Texans in the deal for left tackle Laremy Tunsil? It’s a fascinating position for the Dolphins, and their decision will clearly define their future coming off a 10-6 season with a young and talented roster.

— Atlanta Falcons

First-round pick: 4th

QBs under contract: Matt Ryan and Kurt Benkert

Comment: Ryan’s declining play the last few seasons and the massive salary-cap hit the Falcons would take from trading him make it unlikely (not impossible) that he will be dealt. But Ryan, who turns 36 in May, is the perfect type of veteran to serve as a mentor to a young quarterback if new GM Terry Fontenot drafts one with the fourth pick. There’s speculation that Drew Brees will retire in New Orleans, and Tom Brady will be 44 next season. The Falcons could emerge as the only NFC South team with a potential star at the position.

— Philadelphia Eagles

First-round pick: 6th

QBs under contract: Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts

Comment: The Eagles probably won’t be in the mix for adding a quarterback, but there’s ample speculation they could look to trade Wentz and turn the position over to Hurts, who flashed late in the season. New coach Nick Sirianni was as noncommittal as possible regarding Wentz’s future at a clumsy introductory news conference Friday, but if Doug Pederson was ousted in part because he didn’t want to move forward with Wentz, maybe Sirianni has marching orders to give it a go with the former first-round pick.

— Detroit Lions

First-round pick: 7th

QBs under contract: Jared Goff (after trade with Rams is official), Chase Daniel and David Blough

Comment: New GM Brad Holmes got additional compensation from the Rams for Matthew Stafford by agreeing to be saddled with Goff’s contract. He’s 42-27 as a regular-season starter with one Super Bowl appearance, and the Lions can work with him while determining if he’s a long-term fit or a bridge. While it seems unlikely, you can’t rule out the possibility the Lions will draft a quarterback. They will be armed with extra picks if they think moving up in the draft is a good idea.

— Carolina Panthers

First-round pick: 8th

QBs under contract: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier, Tommy Stevens and P.J. Walker

Comment: The Panthers will be an intriguing team to keep an eye on if the Deshaun Watson situation turns into a sweepstakes. Some believe owner David Tepper would push his front office to land Watson after a disappointing season by Bridgewater. Don’t rule out the Panthers from considering a quarterback in Round 1, but at No. 8, they would be a long shot to land one of the top three.

— Denver Broncos

First-round pick: 9th

QBs under contract: Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel

Comment: Lock has been more down than up through 18 starts over the last two seasons. New GM George Paton has the luxury of a six-year contract, so he doesn’t have to rush into solving the team’s quarterback issues that have persisted since the retirement of John Elway with the exception of Peyton Manning’s four-season stint in Denver. But coach Vic Fangio is likely interested in an upgrade, and the Broncos were thought to have been in on Matthew Stafford.

— New York Giants

First-round pick: 11th

QBs under contract: Daniel Jones, Clayton Thorson and Alex Tanney

Comment: The team has steadfastly professed faith in Jones, the sixth pick in 2019, but it would be malpractice for the Giants to not at least consider the possibility of Deshaun Watson if he winds up on the trading block.

— San Francisco 49ers

First-round pick: 12th

QBs under contract: Jimmy Garoppolo

Comment: The 49ers were smart with the way they structured the deal when they signed Garoppolo to a big contract after the 2018 season. Their cap hit is only $2.8 million if he’s traded. But they won’t move on from the former Eastern Illinois star unless they have a clear upgrade. Garoppolo would not bring nearly the kind of return the Lions got for Matthew Stafford, so he would be an affordable addition for a team such as the Bears or Patriots. His track record for durability is a concern.

— Minnesota Vikings

First-round pick: 14th

QBs under contract: Kirk Cousins, Jake Browning and Nate Stanley

Comment: Cousins has operated between super-efficient and middle of the pack, depending on how the cast around him has performed, and the Vikings are changing offensive coordinators again after the retirement of Gary Kubiak. GM Rick Spielman has always been aggressive in the quarterback market — he once flipped a first-round pick for Sam Bradford — so the Vikings cannot be excluded from the list of teams that would at least place a phone call to inquire about Deshaun Watson.

— Las Vegas Raiders

First-round pick: 17th

QBs under contract: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Kyle Sloter

Comment: Questions about Jon Gruden’s affinity for Carr have persisted since the coach arrived in 2018, and that was reinforced when the team signed Mariota to a two-year contract last March. The Raiders belong on a list of teams that might consider a trade, and if they do, that would put Carr in play.

— Pittsburgh Steelers

First-round pick: 24th

QBs under contract: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins

Comment: Roethlisberger has a $41.25 million salary-cap hit for 2021, the largest of any player in the league, so the team will need to find a way to massage his contract. Otherwise, the Steelers are in an absolute jam. The good news is Roethlisberger told The Athletic, “I don’t care about my pay at all this year!” Roethlisberger, who turns 39 in March, is a decent bet to return for an 18th season, in part because the Steelers don’t really have any other options, but they need to hatch a long-term plan.

— New Orleans Saints

First-round pick: 28th

QBs under contract: Drew Brees and Taysom Hill

Comment: There’s speculation that Brees, the NFL’s career passing leader with 80,358 yards, will announce his retirement. The Saints are waiting to see what their franchise star does after an injury-plagued season. They likely will try to re-sign Jameis Winston, but would the Saints kick around the idea of Deshaun Watson?

— Green Bay Packers

First-round pick: 29th

QBs under contract: Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

Comment: Rodgers publicly wondered about his future in Green Bay, and that could have been a push to have future money in his contract guaranteed while also getting a commitment from the team to make a clear push toward winning championships now rather than plotting long range, as it did by trading up to draft Love last April. The chances Rodgers forces his way out of Green Bay seem very low, but until this situation is resolved, everyone will wonder about the quarterback who is likely to win his third MVP award Saturday.

— Houston Texans

First-round pick: None

QBs under contract: Deshaun Watson

Comment: What’s the best way to express the cliche “Houston, we have a problem” in greater terms? Watson wants out and he’s so entrenched that his inner circle released news that he previously asked for a trade in advance of the introductory news conference for coach David Culley. Now Culley and new GM Nick Caserio have the NFL’s largest dilemma on their hands, and this situation won’t be tidied up soon. Smoothing things over with Watson would require a master stroke by the franchise’s new leadership, and the Texans could request a host of picks and/or players in return for the 25-year-old superstar.

———

Set at QB, so just enjoying the show

Ordered by where they pick in the first round

— Cincinnati Bengals

First-round pick: 5th

QBs under contract: Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley and Kyle Shurmur

Comment: Burrow is recovering from surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his left knee, but the first pick from last year was impressive in his injury-shortened rookie season. The Bengals need to fortify the offensive line and add talent around Burrow.

— Los Angeles Chargers

First-round pick: 13th

QBs under contract: Justin Herbert and Easton Stick

Comment: The emergence of Herbert, the prohibitive favorite to be named offensive rookie of the year, made the Chargers opening filled by former Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley one of the most attractive in the hiring cycle for head coaches this year.

— Arizona Cardinals

First-round pick: 16th

QBs under contract: Kyler Murray and Chris Streveler

Comment: Murray has been dazzling at times but needs to play with more consistency as third-year coach Kliff Kingsbury evolves on the job. The Cardinals set the precedent for moving on from a highly drafted quarterback after one year when they ditched Josh Rosen and selected Murray No. 1 in 2019. Will the Dolphins follow suit?

— Tennessee Titans

First-round pick: 22nd

QBs under contract: Ryan Tannehill, DeShone Kizer and Logan Woodside

Comment: The passing game isn’t great in Tennessee and revolves around the success of running back Derrick Henry, but the Titans have to believe they can improve with more help at wide receiver (the draft is loaded at the position again) and some needed upgrades on defense.

— Cleveland Browns

First-round pick: 26th

QBs under contract: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta

Comment: First-year coach Kevin Stefanski was able to harness Mayfield, and while he might never approach elite status, he’s the guy the Browns will go with for now.

— Baltimore Ravens

First-round pick: 27th

QBs under contract: Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley

Comment: Jackson is expected to be one of the next young quarterbacks to receive a monster contract, and he was better late in the season after a disappointing follow-up to his 2019 MVP season. The Ravens will be in the market for wide receivers who can aid Jackson.

— Buffalo Bills

First-round pick: 30th

QBs under contract: Josh Allen and Jake Fromm

Comment: Things have turned out wonderfully for the Bills after two bumpy seasons to begin Allen’s career. He is one of the best young talents in the league, and if he continues to improve, the Bills will be a force in the AFC East for seasons to come. Allen could get paid this offseason.

— Kansas City Chiefs

First-round pick: 31st or 32nd

QBs under contract: Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne

Comment: As absurd as it sounds, the 10-year, $503 million extension Mahomes signed could be viewed as a relative bargain in a few years.

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First-round pick: 31st or 32nd

QBs under contract: Tom Brady

Comment: As long as Brady doesn’t win a seventh Super Bowl and decide to ride off with Gisele Bündchen into the sunset, the Buccaneers will roll with him. If Brady reverses course, the Bucs would instantly move into the category of teams in the hunt for a quarterback.

— Los Angeles Rams

First-round pick: None

QBs under contract: Matthew Stafford (after trade with Lions is official) and John Wolford

Comment: The Rams showed extreme buyer’s remorse in Jared Goff and then did something about it, moving quickly to replace the No. 1 pick in 2016 with Stafford. It’s wild considering the Rams invested in Goff just before the 2019 season. Barring a trade to move back into Round 1 in the next three years, the Rams will go without a first-round pick from 2017 through 2023, a span of seven drafts. There isn’t a more aggressive operator than Rams GM Les Snead.

— Seattle Seahawks

First-round pick: None

QBs under contract: Russell Wilson, Danny Etling and Alex McGough

Comment: A first-round playoff exit was disappointing for the Seahawks, but they’re looking for pass rushers and help elsewhere on offense. The quarterback isn’t the problem in Seattle.

— — —

Unrestricted free agents in order of most 2020 regular-season starts:

Cam Newton (15)

Andy Dalton (9)

Mitch Trubisky (9)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (7)

Brandon Allen (5)

Mike Glennon (5)

Dak Prescott (5)

Joe Flacco (4)

C.J. Beathard (2)

Colt McCoy (2)

Robert Griffin III (1)

Brian Hoyer (1)

Tyrod Taylor (1)

Matt Barkley

Blake Bortles

Jacoby Brissett

Josh Dobbs

Blaine Gabbert

Ryan Griffin

Brett Hundley

Sean Mannion

A.J. McCarron

Nathan Peterman

Geno Smith

Nate Sudfeld

Jameis Winston

———

Restricted free agents in order of most 2020 regular-season starts:

Nick Mullens (8)

Tim Boyle

Taylor Heinicke

Jake Rudock

———

Exclusive rights free agents:

Kyle Allen

Josh Rosen

———

As is usually the case, quarterbacks in free agency are, at best, bridge options. The only thing that could change that is if the Cowboys don’t retain Dak Prescott, but there are questions about when he will be medically cleared to return.

It’s remarkable how many teams are in the market for a starting quarterback or potentially looking, and with the Deshaun Watson situation on full boil in Houston and Matthew Stafford already moved, there will be fireworks before late February, when the combine normally would be held. Add some intriguing draft prospects — some consider Trevor Lawrence the most polished college quarterback since the Colts selected Andrew Luck No. 1 in 2012 — and it gets even more interesting. It’s possible three quarterbacks will come off the board in the top four or five picks.

Buckle up because the list of teams sitting back and watching is limited. Several teams will be making franchise-altering moves.