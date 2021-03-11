Former Ravens RB Mark Ingram II reportedly agrees to deal with Texans

BALTIMORE — Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3 million, according to media reports.

The Ravens released Ingram in mid-January, parting ways two years into a three-year, $15 million deal he signed in 2019. He was due $5 million in 2021, when the Ravens are set to bring back J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill. Restricted free agent Gus Edwards also has been offered a tender and is expected to return.

A beloved teammate and locker room presence, Ingram, 31, had 72 carries for a career-low 299 rushing yards last season and missed four games with an ankle injury. He was also a healthy scratch in another four games, including both playoff games.

In his first year in Baltimore, Ingram was named to his third career Pro Bowl, finishing the season with 202 carries for 1,018 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He also popularized the Ravens’ “Big Truss” mantra with a viral introduction of quarterback Lamar Jackson at a postgame news conference.

But injuries derailed the normally durable Ingram late in the season, and his production fell off in 2020. After he was released, he shared his appreciation on Instagram “for all the real ones in flock nation that supported me unconditionally and showed love to the boy these last 2 years.” He added: “I’m looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead.”

In Houston, he’ll reunite with former Ravens assistant coach David Culley, who’s taking over a team paralyzed by star quarterback Deshaun Watson’s desire to be traded. Ingram is expected to share the backfield with David Johnson, who started 12 games last season and averaged 4.7 yards per carry.