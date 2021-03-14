Source: Patriots trade Marcus Cannon to Houston

After acquiring Trent Brown, it appeared as if the Patriots would be moving on from Marcus Cannon. Less than a week later, that’s exactly what happened.

According to a source, the Patriots are trading Cannon to the Houston Texans. According to the Boston Globe, both teams will be swapping draft picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

By trading Cannon, the Patriots add even more cap space. The team will clear $7,056,250 million off their salary cap while also occurring $2,566,668 of dead cap space. Add in the rule of 51, which the top 51 players salaries are counted toward the cap number, and the Patriots will officially save around $6.276 million. As of Saturday, the Patriots had just over $67 million in cap space – although that doesn’t count the contracts for Cam Newton or Brown – which is the fourth most in the NFL.

Cannon, 32, sat out last season as he opted out due to Covid-19. The Patriots long-time right tackle is opting back in for this upcoming 2021 season, however, he never reported to Gillette Stadium for a physical, unlike the other seven opt outs, according ESPN. Cannon, who is from Odessa, Texas, also moved out of Massachusetts last season. Now, he returns back to Texas.

A fifth-round pick in 2011, Cannon worked his way up as a backup tackle to the team’s starter by 2016. His first year as a starter also marked his best year in the NFL, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Cannon, who dealt with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma during his 2011 season, has been a steady presence in the Patriots offensive line and won three Super Bowls in Foxboro. However, when the Patriots traded for Brown, it seemed obvious that a move with Cannon was next.

For now, the Patriots seem set at tackle with Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, Justin Herron, Korey Cunningham and Yodny Cajuste on the roster. The Pats could start Brown, Wynn or Onwenu at tackle next season. They could also move Wynn or Onwenu to left guard to replace Joe Thuney, who is expected to leave in free agency. The Patriots could always look to add more depth in free agency or the draft and that wouldn’t be surprising since Brown is on a one-year deal and Wynn could also be in a contract year if the Pats decline his fifth-year option this spring.

This marks the first trade for new Houston general manager Nick Caserio and the Patriots. Although it isn’t known which draft picks are being swapped, the Texans do have higher picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. For example, in the fourth, Houston has picks 110 and 123 and the Pats have picks 121 and 140. In the fifth, Houston has picks 148 and the Pats have 159. In the sixth, Houston has No. 188, 202 and 212 and the Pats have 195 and 197.

The Boston Globe first reproted the news of Cannon's trade.