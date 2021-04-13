Bucs among NFL players that will boycott voluntary workouts

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl 55 champions may be headed back to Berkeley Preparatory School this spring.

The Bucs players announced Tuesday they will not participate in the league’s voluntary offseason workout program that’s set to begin Monday.

The NFL Players Association has urged its members to boycott the workouts unless they are virtual, the way they were conducted a year ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucs players put out a statement on NFLPA letterhead saying that while they remain committed to bringing another Super Bowl victory back to Tampa Bay, they were “choosing to take a stand with other players across the league and exercise our right to not participate in the voluntary offseason program.”

The letter goes on to say they were able to win a world championship with a fully virtual offseason a year ago.

Members of the Broncos and Seahawks also said Tuesday they play to boycott voluntary workouts, according to the Associated Press.

Shortly after Brady signed as a free agent with the Bucs, he organized private workouts at Berkeley Prep for receivers and, eventually, defensive backs. They continued even at the height of the pandemic after the NFLPA asked for players to stop.

In fact, Brady took to social media and posted a quote by President Franklin D. Roosevelt saying, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”