2021 NFL draft: Top offensive tackles

Welcome to draft season! This is the fifth of 11 positional breakdowns leading up to the NFL draft (April 29-May 1). Here are my top 10 offensive tackles:

1. Penei Sewell (Jr., Oregon, 6-foot-4, 331 pounds)

Sewell was the best offensive lineman in the nation as a 19-year-old. His fluid movement skills and instincts are remarkable for someone who won't turn 21 until October (he opted out of the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns). He allowed only one sack in almost 1,400 career snaps for the Ducks. Projected: Top 10

2. Rashawn Slater (Sr., Northwestern, 6-4, 304)

Slater had double-digit starts at both left and right tackle before opting out of the 2020 season, including a dominant performance against Chase Young in 2019. He is athletic, technically proficient and talented enough to handle all five positions on the offensive line. Projected: Top 15

3. Christian Darrisaw (Jr., Virginia Tech, 6-4, 322)

Darrisaw has taken his game to another level every year in Blacksburg, culminating in a true breakout performance in 2020. He thrived against a talented slate of edge rushers in the ACC who will be playing in the NFL. He's a true bulldozer in the run game. Projected: 1st round

4. Alex Leatherwood (Sr., Alabama, 6-4, 312)

Leatherwood doesn't have athleticism you'd want from a top-tier tackle, but he makes up for it with strength and technical acumen. The former top-ranked tackle in the 2017 recruiting class is a starter day one outside or inside. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

5. Samuel Cosmi (Jr., Texas, 6-6, 314)

Cosmi features prototypical size and athleticism for the position with three years of dominating experience at both tackle spots in a pass-heavy offense. He only allowed eight pressures in 2020. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

6. Liam Eichenberg (Sr., Notre Dame, 6-6, 306)

Eichenberg has one of the higher floors in this draft class. He's an average athlete, but he's mastered the fundamentals of the position while making 38 straight starts at left tackle. He hasn't allowed a sack since 2018. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

7. Teven Jenkins (Sr., Oklahoma St., 6-5, 317)

Jenkins' technique breaks down a bit against speed, but his brute strength and overall intelligence enables him to impose his will on most opponents. He started at left tackle, right tackle and right guard for the Cowboys. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

8. Jalen Mayfield (Jr., Michigan, 6-5, 326)

Mayfield's power and awareness projects better at guard, at least early in his career. All the "tools" are there, but there's a lot of fine-tuning needed. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

9. Walker Little (Jr., Stanford, 6-7, 313)

Little is a former five-star recruit who has all the traits and talent in the world, but can he stay healthy? He's played in one game since December of 2018. Projected: 2nd to 4th round

10. Dillon Radunz (Sr., North Dakota St., 6-5, 301)

Radunz is slightly undersized, but he plays with a nasty temperament and competes through the whistle. He won the Practice Player of the Week Award at the Senior Bowl. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

BONUS. Jackson Carman (Jr., Clemson, 6-5, 335)

Carman is a much better run blocker than pass protector, but his impressive size and physicality will endear him to his offensive line coach at the next level. A move inside might be optimal. Projected: 3rd to 5th round

BONUS. James Hudson (Jr., Cincinnati, 6-4, 313)

Hudson is another player who improved his draft stock during Senior Bowl week. He's a former four-star defensive tackle recruit who has an enforcer's mentality and looked solid at left tackle in 2020. There's a lot of natural ability here that will need continued development in the NFL. Projected: 3rd or 4th round

BONUS. Alaric Jackson (Sr., Iowa, 6-5, 321)

Jackson needs some technique adjustments in pass protection, but he's a bully in the run game. He's the only prospect in this draft class with 40-plus starts at left tackle. Projected: 3rd to 6th round

BONUS. Brady Christensen (Jr., BYU, 6-5, 302)

Christensen is an elite pass protector with only two pressures allowed in 2020. He was a consensus All-American, but he dominated against lesser competition. He will turn 25 during his rookie season. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round