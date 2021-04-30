Bay Area native Aaron Banks bolsters 49ers offensive line as second-round pick

Guard Aaron Banks is joining the 49ers’ concerted effort this offseason to fortify the team's offensive line — and protect their quarterback tandem of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

Banks, an El Cerrito High School product from Alameda, was the 49ers’ second-round draft pick at No. 48 overall Friday night.

As such a high draft pick — the 49ers’ highest on a guard since first-rounder Joshua Garnett in 2016 — the 49ers might immediately plug the All-American left guard into the starting lineup between vets Trent Williams and Alex Mack.

Or Banks solves the problematic spot at right guard.

Laken Tomlinson, the starting left guard since 2017, is entering his fifth season with the 49ers, at a hefty $4.5 million salary that ranks fourth-highest on the team.

The 49ers drafted Banks after trading down five spots with the Raiders, adding fourth-round selection (No. 121) while giving up their lone remaining seventh-rounder (No. 230).

Adding a rookie into the competition, if not the starting lineup, makes sense amid the veteran presence of Williams at left tackle and Mack at center, both of whom inked deals in March.

Banks (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) was a 2017 redshirt in McGlinchey’s final season at Notre Dame. Now McGlinchey is going on his fourth year, with promises of a 2022 option being exercised.

Mack’s arrival solidified the center spot, but right guard has been a lingering issue, and the 49ers pre-draft options included last year’s trio of Daniel Brunskill, Colton McKivitz and Tom Compton, the latter of whom re-signed this week.

Before the 49ers originally were to draft at No. 43, the Miami Dolphins traded up from No. 50 and selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg. The 49ers’ deal with the Raiders promptly followed, and Vegas took safety Travis Moehrig.

One pick before the 49ers selected, the Chargers took cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., at No. 47.

Having used Thursday night’s first-round pick on quarterback Trey Lance, the 49ers have seven picks remaining, including a third-round selection (No. 102) later tonight. A third-round pick (No. 74) was sent to Washington in last year’s trade for left tackle Trent Williams.