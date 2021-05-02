Brad Biggs: The Chicago Bears weren’t going to fill all their needs in the NFL draft. But if quarterback Justin Fields pans out, it all should be just fine.

If the three-day NFL draft winds up working out for the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields is going to be the best addition to the roster for the team’s defense in quite some time.

The Bears’ draft class numbered seven when all was said and done, with Fields and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins the only two to come in the top-150 picks. Really, the whole thing, not just this class, hinges on Fields. His development holds the key to the futures of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and will determine if the Bears can break through to the class of haves in the NFL — teams that have franchise quarterbacks.

A legitimate quarterback will do so much for the Bears. He will be what Nagy refers to as a “multiplier” on offense, a guy who raises the level of play of those around him. He will take the pressure off the defense, something that has happened rarely in the last 25 seasons. More often than not, it has been the other way around, with the quarterback applying pressure to his defense.

How else do you account for the fact the Bears have finished in the top half of the league in scoring only six times in a quarter century?

Fields can change that when his time finally comes, and as Nagy detailed Saturday night, the Bears still are determining how the development plan will come together for the No. 11 pick. Jenkins should figure into the mix on the offensive line, and with the team’s first pick on Day 3 — Missouri offensive lineman Larry Borom in the fifth round — the Bears took advantage of a class that was rich in the trenches.

Pace called Borom versatile enough to play tackle or guard after dropping weight following the 2021 season. Next came Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert and North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome in the sixth round, meaning the first five picks were used on an offense that needs to transform this season.

Herbert is expected to challenge for an opportunity on special teams right away, and Pace said the more the Bears watched tape of Tar Heels wide receiver Dyami Brown, a Washington third-round selection, the more they noticed Newsome. Pace said Newsome can play in the slot, a key with the team surely looking to upgrade over Anthony Miller.

Then the Bears took two picks for the defense, choosing Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. in the sixth round and BYU nose tackle Khyiris Tonga in the seventh. The idea is for Graham to play outside and in the slot, and Tonga provides depth behind Eddie Goldman, who is returning after opting out last season.

The Bears were not going to be able to cover all of their needs in the draft. Not starting with the 20th pick in Round 1 and needing, above all else, a quarterback. With issues on the offensive line and at cornerback and needing more explosive weapons on offense, something had to give. It made sense that the Bears invested in the offensive line to continue overhauling that unit to protect Fields and take advantage of a strength in the draft.

So the Bears had to wait to get Newsome and Graham, who probably will have to push to get action on special teams before anything else. The team was busy on defense in free agency, adding lineman Angelo Blackson, outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and cornerback Desmond Trufant and re-signing safety Tashaun Gipson and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

The Bears are going to count on their star players on that side of the ball to step up after a slump during the second half of the 2020 season.

“Just the talent that we have on defense, the moves we’ve made there over the years, and you talk about Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson and (Akiem) Hicks and Roquan (Smith) and (Danny) Trevathan and you can go on and on,” Pace said. “And then some of the moves we’ve made in free agency this year helped us a lot leading into this.

“I felt like we attacked a lot of that in free agency, and it truly opened up the draft for best player and it happened to lean a little bit more offense this year.”

Said Nagy: “Sean (Desai, the new defensive coordinator) has done a phenomenal job here in the offseason of getting with the coaches and those guys talking schematically with our personnel and our players. Now we have a really good idea who our players are as coaches going through free agency and the draft, and it’s our job now to put the scheme together and let those guys play fast.”

They just have to get the plan for Fields finalized and go from there.