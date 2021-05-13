Here is full slate of 2021 NFL games on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Saturday nights

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, an NFL logo is displayed on the field before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos in Denver. Fox and the NFL have agreed to a five-year deal for Thursday night football games, Fox announced Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Those games previously were televised by CBS and NBC, two of the league’s other network partners. AP Photo

For NFL fans who crave watching football more than on Sunday afternoons alone, there are ample opportunities to see games in prime time this season.

The schedule shows games will be broadcast in prime time on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and sometimes on Saturdays.

Here is a look at the full NFL prime-time schedule.

Thursday Night Football

Each of these games, except for two, will air on Fox (Ch. 4) or the NFL Network and stream on Amazon Prime. Two games will be on NBC (Ch. 41): Opening night and Thanksgiving.

Sept. 9: Dallas at Tampa Bay (NBC)

Sept. 16: Giants at Washington (NFL Network)

Sept. 23: Carolina at Houston (NFL Network)

Sept. 30: Jacksonville at Cincinnati (NFL Network)

Oct. 7: LA Rams at Seattle (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Oct. 14: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Oct. 21: Denver at Cleveland (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Oct. 28: Green Bay at Arizona (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Nov. 4: NY Jets at Indianapolis (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Nov. 11: Baltimore at Miami (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Nov. 18: New England at Atlanta (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Nov. 25: Buffalo at New Orleans (NBC)

Dec. 2: Dallas at New Orleans(Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Dec. 9: Pittsburgh at Minnesota (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Dec. 16: Chiefs at LA Chargers (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Dec. 23: San Francisco at Tennessee (NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football

Each game will be on NBC (Ch. 41) and kick off at 7:20 p.m.

Sept. 12: Chicago at LA Rams

Sept. 19: Chiefs at Baltimore

Sept. 26: Green Bay at San Francisco

Oct. 3: Tampa Bay at New England

Oct. 10: Buffalo at Chiefs

Oct. 17: Seattle at Pittsburgh

Oct. 24: Indianapolis at San Francisco

Oct. 31: Dallas at Minnesota

Nov. 7: Tennessee at LA Rams

Nov. 14: Chiefs at Las Vegas

Nov. 21: Pittsburgh at LA Chargers

Nov. 28: Cleveland at Baltimore

Dec. 5: San Francisco at Seattle

Dec. 12: Chicago at Green Bay

Dec. 19: New Orleans at Tampa Bay

Dec. 26: Washington at Dallas

Jan. 2: Minnesota at Green Bay

Dec. 9: TBD

Monday Night Football

All games on ESPN and kick off at 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 13: Baltimore at Las Vegas

Sept. 20: Detroit at Green Bay

Sept. 27: Philadelphia at Dallas

Oct. 4: Las Vegas at LA Chargers

Oct. 11: Indianapolis at Baltimore

Oct. 18: Buffalo at Tennessee

Oct. 25: New Orleans at Seattle

Nov. 1: NY Giants at Chiefs

Nov. 8: Chicago at Pittsburgh

Nov. 15: LA Rams at San Francisco

Nov. 22: Giants at Tampa Bay

Nov. 29: Seattle at Washington

Dec. 6: New England at Buffalo

Dec. 13: LA Rams at Arizona

Dec. 20: Minnesota at Chicago

Dec. 27: Miami at New Orleans

Jan. 3: Cleveland at Pittsburgh

Saturday Night

In Weeks 15 and 16, two games will be played on a Saturday on the NFL Network, including one in prime time each day. The Week 15 matchups will be determined later:

Dec. 18: TBD, 7:15 p.m. on NFL Network

Dec. 25: Indianapolis at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. on NFL Network

In the final week of the season, two games will be played on Saturday but the league will wait to announce the pairings because of potential playoff implications. One game will be in prime time.

Jan. 8: TBD, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN