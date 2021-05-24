Dolphins focused on improving run game, which starts with the offensive line

The Miami Dolphins unit expected to undergo the most change this season happens to be the offensive line, which seems to be undergoing yet another makeover.

One where nobody has a clue what the overhaul’s finished product will look like. Not even Miami’s coaches.

But it’s clear that changes were needed.

Eric Studesville, the Dolphins’ co-offensive coordinator, said Monday that improving the run game, which ranked 29th last season in yards per attempt (3.9 yards per carry), is “an area of focus for us.”

“I truly believe the execution of the plays is far more critical than what kind of plays we’re running. So that starts with the players. We have to get the right players in the right spots,” Studesville said. “Then we’ve got to execute the techniques that are being taught and we’ve got to tie that into our scheme.”

What kind of blocking scheme the Dolphins offensive line runs has yet to be determined.

The hope is that the three linemen — Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt — who started games as rookies last season and experienced growing pains, will each blossom in their second season.

The belief is that all the second-year players will benefit from being in their first NFL offseason program, which wasn’t allowed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year was very unusual for everybody. I think that everybody in the world had an unusual last year. The NFL was definitely affected,” Jackson said recently. “We have all of our drafted guys down here already, but my class, we weren’t able to do that. It’s a big difference.”

Lemuel Jeanpierre, who took over for the fired Steve Marshall as the lead offensive line coach this offseason after working as his understudy last year, is encouraged by the development he’s seen so far in the offseason program.

“As a group they are young and versatile,” Jeanpierre said.

That versatility is important because its possible everyone but Jackson, who is penciled in as the left tackle, will be at a new spot come September.

Kindley is potentially moving from right guard to left guard, replacing Ereck Flowers, who was traded to Washington. Kindley would be returning to the spot he thrived at during his collegiate years at the University of Georgia.

Hunt is potentially moving from right tackle, to right guard. Or maybe it’s left guard? Or maybe he’ll stay at tackle?

“Robert is a powerful man,” Jeanpierre said. “You saw him in college have the ability to move people. He can move people at tackle. He can move people at guard. Where he is right now, I can’t tell you. But Week 1 we’ll be able to see where everyone falls.”

Matt Skura replaces Ted Karras as the veteran center on the Dolphins’ roster, and he must outperform three youngsters — Michael Dieter, Tom Cameron and Tyler Gaither — to remain an NFL starter.

Skura has started 51 of 54 NFL games played the past four seasons, but became expendable when he starting having snapping issues late last season. Jeanpierre, who played center in the NFL, hopes they can get that fixed.

Miami drafted former Notre Dame standout Liam Eichenberg in the second-round this year, and the hope is that he’ll prove he’s worthy of being a rookie starter, possibly at right tackle.

But to achieve that he’ll need to outperform D.J. Fluker, who has started 96 NFL games on the right side of the offensive line in his nine seasons, and Jesse Davis, who has started 56 of the 63 games he’s played for the Dolphins.

Pressure is on Jeanpierre to get this unit to perform better because he’s coach Brian Flores’ fourth offensive line coach in three seasons.

Miami’s offensive line has been an issue for the past two decades, with two seasons of strong play (2008 and 2016) being the exception.

“I have a good group,” Jeanpierre said. “We have a high character group. They work hard and ask a lot of questions. ... I’m just trying to get them more information so they can understand football [better] as a whole.

“I’m helping them with their techniques and the reasons of why.”

The hope is that a better understanding of the game, and putting talent in spots where they are better fits, will finally patch the holes in pass protection, and help jump-start Miami’s run game.