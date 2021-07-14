Former Seahawk Richard Sherman arrested on investigation of burglary domestic violence

SEATTLE — Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning on investigation of burglary domestic violence, booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 a.m. where he remains with bail having yet to be set, according to King County jail records.

The notice stated the incident is being investigated as a felony.

The case is sealed, but the notice in King County Superior Court noted that an “extreme risk protection order” had been mandated.

The State Patrol responded to a one car collision on eastbound Highway 520 near the 148th Avenue Northeast exit around 1 a.m., said Trooper Rick Johnson. The vehicle, which had crashed into a jersey barrier, had left the scene by the time troopers arrived but it was found disabled or abandoned off the exit, Johnson said.

Troopers ran the license plate, which led them to an address in Redmond, where they assisted Redmond police in placing a man into custody, he said. Troopers observed indications of possible impairment and obtained a warrant for a blood draw, said Johnson.

While bail was listed as having been denied, a spokesman for the King County prosecutor’s office said that simply means a bail hearing has not happened yet.

Charges have yet to be determined as the prosecutor’s office has not received the case yet. Sherman would be due to make a first appearance in court on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. when a judge can determine if there is probable cause for an arrest and set bail — as of Wednesday morning, Sherman remained in jail.

The state patrol is “doing the investigation on suspected DUI and suspected hit and run,” patrol spokesman Sgt. Darren Wright said in a phone interview. The patrol is referring possible charges to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, pending blood-alcohol test results.

A press release from the Redmond Police Department described the incident this way:

“At 11:26 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, Redmond Police were notified by the King County Sherriff’s Office that Sherman was possibly traveling to Redmond. At approximately 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, Redmond police officers were called to a residence for a reported in-progress burglary. Sherman was attempting to force entry into a family member’s home.

“Officers arrived and located Sherman outside the home. The suspect fought with officers while being taken into custody, resulting in a Redmond K9 team being deployed to assist in gaining control.

“Troopers with the Washington State Patrol were also on-scene investigating a hit and run incident. The individual is suspected of leaving his severely damaged vehicle and fleeing on foot after striking a cement barrier to an SR 520 off-ramp prior to him arriving at the residence.”

Reached by cell phone, Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, was emotionally shaken and declined to discuss specifics of the incident that led to Sherman’s arrest.

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Moss said. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman, 33, is a free agent. He was with the San Francisco 49ers the past three years after playing with Seattle from 2011-17. He was a star on the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defense that reached two Super Bowls and won one.

The NFL Players Association, of which Sherman is a vice president, released a statement Wednesday morning confirming the news of his arrest.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,’’ the statement read. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.’’

Sherman’s bio on the NFLPA page states: “Sherman has been a player representative since 2014 and was reelected in 2018 with his current team, the San Francisco 49ers. He was voted onto the NFLPA’s Executive Committee in 2016 and was reelected in 2018 and 2020 to continue his vocal, passionate leadership.’’

Sherman has served as his own agent since negotiating a contract with the 49ers in 2018 following his release by the Seahawks that March.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the NFL noted that Sherman remains a free agent but the league will investigate his case for possible discipline.

“Free agents are eligible to sign with any team,” the statement read. “The league investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline.”

Sherman has said in several interviews in recent months that he would consider re-signing with the Seahawks.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said following the draft in May that the team would be open to re-signing Sherman but at the time had no plans to add cornerbacks — the Seahawks have 11 players listed as cornerbacks on the roster.

“That’s not one of our thoughts right now that we’re going out and go get another guy at the spot,’’ Carroll said on May 1.

———

News researcher Miyoko Wolf and reporters Patrick Malone and Sara Jean Green contributed to this report.