Fantasy football 2021: Tennessee Titans preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Tennessee Titans, the 12th of 32 team profiles during draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: A.J. Brown, WR

I expect a monster season from Brown (ADP: 23) with opposing defenses having to deal with Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds as well. He's being selected as a WR7, but I'd be shocked if he finishes outside of the top 5 and it wouldn't surprise me if he challenges for the top spot. His per 16 averages over the last seven games of 2020: 87 receptions (123 targets), 1,365 yards and 11 touchdowns. I consider this a baseline for a 2021 projection.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR

It would take multiple injuries for the fourth-rounder to see many targets this season and reviews from camp have been "mixed" if I'm being nice. There's talent here though once Fitzpatrick starts playing with more urgency.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Ryan Tannehill, QB

Tannehill (ADP: 82) is another example of why there's no need to pay a premium for a quarterback in most formats this season. He's being selected as a QB11 after he produced 40 total touchdowns in 2020. He has even more weapons at his disposal now and his offensive line — one of the best in the NFL — is completely intact.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: Derrick Henry, RB

History makes it hard to support drafting Henry (ADP: 3) this season, no matter how indestructible he seems. The seven previous running backs who surpassed 2,000 yards in a single season all took a noticeable dip on average the following season — from 362 carries to 257, 2,048 yards to 1,100 and 14 touchdowns to only seven. Only three of them played in every game after their historic campaign. Will Henry fall completely off of a cliff? Probably not, but he's also very unlikely to pay off the third overall pick.