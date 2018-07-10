Decision reached in Atlanta Falcons assistant coach’s suit against former team

On Monday, an arbitrator ruled in favor of USC in a wrongful termination suit involving former Trojans head football coach Steve Sarkisian.
Sarkisian, who is now the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, was reportedly seeking $30 million and argued that USC did not allow him to seek treatment for his alcoholism.
The arbitrator in the case denied the suit and determined that USC is not responsible for any further compensation to Sarkisian.
"We are pleased that the arbitration has reached its rightful conclusion, and we wish Steve Sarkisian well," USC athletic director Lynn Swann said in a statement.
Sarkisian was the Trojans head coach from December 2013 until mid-fall 2015, a tenure in which Sarkisian faced more than one controversy concerning his use of alcohol. Then-USC athletic director Pat Haden relieved Sarkisian of his duties on October 12, 2015 after he allegedly showed up to a USC practice intoxicated.
Since leaving USC, Sarkisian spent the 2016 season as an analyst at Alabama, stepping up to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator in the national championship game. He is closing in on the start of his second season with the Falcons.
"I am disappointed in the decision, but we will respect it and move on," Sarkisian said in a statement. "Much gratitude to everyone who has shown their support and stood by me. The last two years have been trying, but I am now in a great place, healthy, happy and loving my job with the Falcons and have the support of my family and friends, and that's where my focus is and will remain."
