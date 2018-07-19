New development revealed regarding Falcons receiver Julio Jones’ holdout situation

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones’ contract situation has been the most talked about situation for the team this offseason. As of Wednesday, it doesn’t appear Jones’ push for more money will be successful.
The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported the team has told Jones they do not plan to give him a raise before the season. Although the Falcons are not giving in to Jones’ request for a change to his contract, the team still hopes Jones will be on time for training camp when it opens next week.
Per Schultz, the Falcons’ front office is focusing on the contracts of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, offensive lineman Jake Matthews and safety Ricardo Allen. The Falcons have not budgeted renegotiating Jones’ deal but do plan on renegotiating after the 2018 season, Jones’ eighth with the team.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Jones “wants some sort of correction or update to his contract,” which Rapoport said the Falcons are willing to consider. Jones is set to make $10.5 million in the 2018 season, according to Spotrac.
Offseason deals for the likes of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (three years, $48 million) and Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson (three years, $42 million) is the likely catalyst for Jones asking for a change to his deal. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams and receiver Brandin Cooks agreed to a five-year, $81 million contract.
Jones has stated his intent to remain with the Falcons, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank has also made similar statements.
