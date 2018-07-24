As training camp nears, there’s another development in Julio Jones’ holdout situation

Last week, we learned the Atlanta Falcons do not plan to give into wide receiver Julio Jones’ request for an update to his contract. Now, it appears Jones isn’t caving, either.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Jones does not plan to show up at Falcons training camp when players report on July 26. Rapoport also said Jones is ‘comfortable sitting out the entire time (training camp)’ as he pushes for the organization to rework his deal.
Rapoport previously reported Jones “wants some sort of correction or update to his contract.” Jones is set to make $10.5 million in the 2018 season, according to Spotrac.
Offseason deals for the likes of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (three years, $48 million) and Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson (three years, $42 million) are the likely catalyst for Jones asking for a change to his deal. Last week, the Los Angeles Rams and receiver Brandin Cooks agreed to a five-year, $81 million contract extension.
Tuesday’s news is just the latest on what has been a long offseason as far as Jones and the Falcons are concerned. Last week, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported the team has no plans to rework Jones’ contract this year, instead intending to do so after the 2018 season. Before that, there was an interview outside night club, an owner determined to keep the team’s top receiver and, strangely enough, an unwelcome appearance by Terrell Owens.
