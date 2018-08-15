‘What’s the Atlanta quarterback’s name?’: This Pro Bowl player critiques Matt Ryan

Entering his third season in the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey has already became one of the more polarizing players in the league. That fact was reinforced Wednesday, when some of Ramsey’s hottest takes yet were made public.
In an interview with GQ, Ramsey torched several NFL quarterbacks. Among them was Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was the league’s MVP two seasons ago.
“What’s the Atlanta quarterback’s name?” Ramsey asked interviewer Clay Skipper.
After Skipper gave Ramsey Ryan’s name, Ramsey tore into the 10-year NFL veteran quarterback.
“I think Matt Ryan’s overrated,” Ramsey told GQ. “You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care. You know what that tells me? That tells me [offensive coordinator Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name — and now [Matt Ryan] has this bad year?
“Alright, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him, and it was making him look really, really good.”
Skipper pointed out to Ramsey those comments could be used as bulletin board material, but Ramsey was quick to stand by what he said.
“I don’t play them this year anyway,” Ramsey told GQ. “Nah, it just makes me wonder though.”
Ryan wasn’t the only quarterback Ramsey critiqued in the GQ interview. Ramsey called Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen “trash,” said Baltimore Ravens quarterback “sucks”, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is “okay” and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is “decent at best.”
