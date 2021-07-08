Melissa Gonzalez, wife of Lions QB David Blough, to compete in Tokyo Olympics

DETROIT — They were standing on a street corner in West Lafayette, Ind., outside a Fiesta Mexican Grill, when Melissa Gonzalez told her then-boyfriend, David Blough, she thought she could compete against the best track athletes in the world.

Gonzalez had just finished a less-than-fulfilling track career at Texas, but wasn’t ready to give up the sport she loved. Blough told her to follow her heart, keep running and they would figure everything out.

“This is when she committed to running through 2020,” Blough, entering his third season with the Detroit Lions, told the Free Press in a recent Zoom conversation. “And she goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but ... I know there’s more here. I can see myself in these finals. I can see myself in the biggest races in the world.’”

Four years after that fateful conversation, Gonzalez’s premonition will come true later this month when she runs the 400-meter hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics.

A dual citizen of the U.S. and Colombia, Gonzalez qualified as the lone Colombian in the event after she won the South American Championships in May with a national-record time of 55.68 seconds.

Though her time was just shy of the Olympic qualifying standard of 55.4 seconds, Gonzalez was one of seven hurdlers who qualified for the 40-woman field through her world ranking. She heads to Tokyo later this month and is scheduled to run her qualifying heat July 31, on Blough’s 26th birthday.

“I knew that when I made the decision to go pro and try to make the Olympics, that a lot of people were going to be like, ‘Well, that doesn’t really make sense,’ because of how I performed in college,” Gonzalez said. “But I was just like, I just know that there’s more and I know that I haven’t reached my full potential and I just know that I can run with these girls who are running good times. And I was just like, I have to at least try. I don’t want to get 10 years down the road and wonder what would happen if I didn’t at least try.”

Gonzalez and Blough, who were married March 14, 2019, met at Creekview High in Carrollton, Texas, where Blough joined the track team as a sophomore mostly as a way to get to know Gonzalez, the team’s senior captain and state champion.

He ran the 400 because Gonzalez did, and he tried the high jump and discus because two of Gonzalez’s best friends competed in those events. When Gonzalez face-planted on a long-jump early in the season, Blough finally got up the nerve to approach his crush.

“I’m sitting there trying not to laugh and I’m a cowardly sophomore and I go home and the first communication we had is I go home and I send her a message on Facebook saying, ‘Haha, nice faceplant,’ or something in a little boyish way,” Blough said.

Gonzalez and Blough became good friends over the course of the season, and their romance blossomed long distance the next few years as Gonzalez ran track at Texas and Blough went on to play quarterback at Purdue.

Now, they stand as one of sports’ most unassuming power couples, the rare NFL quarterback-Olympic athlete pairing who devote half of their years to the other’s professional pursuit.

“One of the coolest things for us has been, hey, I’m full-tilt from July, whenever we get there, July 24, till hopefully, you play through January,” Blough said. “And it’s basically kind of about me in some regard, and it’s her being there, supporting me. I come home from a long day at the facility and I’m tired and she’s there and we can talk and we can relax. She’s there basically being whatever I need.

“And then right when that January time hits and we’ve played that last game of the season, it’s like the switch flips and now I get to go and be her support system. In college, it was really hard because you train and you go to school throughout those seasons and you don’t get to see each other. But now being professional, we’re together basically all year round but six months of the year I’m on the full swing of things and six months of the year she’s on.”

As Blough has settled into a backup quarterback role with the Lions the past two seasons, Gonzalez has run some of the best track of her life.

She trains primarily out of Texas, with her running coach, Sammy Dabbs, and a group of six other hurdlers and sprinters, and has dropped time steadily in the 400 hurdles since leaving Texas.

This year, Gonzalez twice posted sub-56-second times in her signature event, and while those times left her just short of an automatic Olympic bid, she ran consistently enough to climb the World Athletics rankings — she currently ranks 36th — so that when her spot on Colombia’s Olympic Team was announced last week it came as a surprise to no one.

“When (last year’s Olympics were) postponed, it was a lot of mixed feelings,” said Gonzalez, whose father hails from Colombia. “I was like, ‘Hey, well, I’ve been saying that I’m going to train through this Olympics and now it’s like, another year? I didn’t commit to five years, I committed to four.’ But yeah, now looking back, the extra year has definitely helped me develop more mentally, like being able to handle the pressure and the nerves.

"I think I’ve been able to improve a lot more mentally over this past year than I would have. I don’t think I would have been in this same place last year.”

Though Gonzalez’s bid was all but sealed by early June, she and Blough shared some nervous moments waiting for official word in recent weeks.

Blough deconstructed the complicated formula World Athletics, the governing body for track and field, uses to rank competitors and kept a running tab in the notes function on his phone of where Gonzalez and others in the hunt for non-automatic-qualifying spots stood.

Gonzalez and Blough spent last Wednesday, the final day runners could qualify for the Olympics, painting their living room and making spaghetti "to take our mind off the waiting." Two days later, Colombia’s Olympic Committee announced Gonzalez would represent the country in Tokyo.

Gonzalez learned of her spot on the team when her father sent her a link to the news on the committee’s website. Immediately, she ran to the garage to tell Blough.

“Very exciting,” Gonzalez said. “I still didn’t want to believe that I got in until I heard it for sure.”

Gonzalez has one final tune-up race this weekend before heading to Tokyo later this month. Neither Blough nor her family will attend the games — Japan is restricting foreign spectators, and Blough will be a few days into Lions training camp — but both will be among the many cheering for Gonzalez from afar.

Lions coach Dan Campbell texted Blough and Gonzalez congratulations last week and offered to do whatever possible to accommodate Gonzalez's Olympic schedule during training camp.

Blough told Campbell "there may be a few of his players woken up if (Gonzalez races at) 3 a.m. one night in early August."

"I’ll be screaming at a computer screen or a television as loud as I can at the (team hotel)," Blough added.

"This is the pinnacle. "I can’t even express how proud (I am). She’s earned it, she’s done everything right. She’s worked, obviously. We’ve been so blessed and favored. It’s hard to put into words, it really is. But I know that she’s achieved this and it’s not the end. Now she gets to go and do it. And we still believe and she still believes that her best track’s in front of her. We knew she could get to this stage and now she’s going to go and do the dang thing."