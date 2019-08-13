Gilbert helps to shut out NW Arkansas, Arkansas wins 2-0

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Logan Gilbert and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2-0 on Tuesday.

Gilbert (3-2) went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out eight and walking one to get the win. Jackson Kowar (2-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Arkansas scored its runs when Jordan Cowan hit an RBI single in the second inning before scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth.

The Naturals were held off the scoreboard for the 10th time this season, while the Travelers' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arkansas improved to 19-7 against NW Arkansas this season.