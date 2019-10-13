Flyers salvage a point but fall in shootout to Vancouver Canucks, 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – You didn't expect them to go 82-0, did you?

After opening the season with consecutive wins, the Philadelphia Flyers dropped a 3-2 shootout decision Saturday night to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Tanner Pearson scored the winner in the shootout as the Canucks (2-2) won their second straight.

Goalie Carter Hart stopped Bo Horvat on a breakaway with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in overtime, but the Canucks got a power play, which the Flyers killed. Hart stopped one of three shots in the shootout.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Flyers (2-0-1), who dominated the third period, salvaged a point thanks to Oskar Lindblom's power-play goal late in regulation. The Flyers had almost as many shots in the third period (14) as they did in the first two periods combined (16).

Trailing 2-1, the Flyers swarmed the offensive zone and had the first eight shots of the third period, but Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom had all the answers. James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes had golden chances for the Flyers.

But after Michael Raffl drew an interference penalty, Lindblom's power-play goal tied it with 5:02 left in regulation. Taking a perfect right-circle feed from Travis Konecny, Lindblom ripped a shot past Markstrom for his second goal (both on the power play) in the young season.

Carsen Twaynski's first NHL goal had evened the score at 1-1 with 16:46 remaining in the second period.

After taking a long pass from defenseman Justin Braun, Twarynski, a 21-year-old rookie, whipped a left-circle shot past Markstrom, beating him to the short side.

The tie didn't last long. Just 1:13 later, Pearson deflected Christopher Tanev's shot past Hart, giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Markstrom made an excellent glove save on Ivan Prorovov, who had jumped into the attack, to keep the Canucks' 2-1 advantage with 6:45 left in the second period.

A little more than a minute later, with Travis Sanheim caught up ice, Matt Niskanen broke up the Canucks' two-on-one with quick stick work.

The Canucks, coming off Tuesday's 8-2 home win over Los Angeles, had the better scoring chances and built a 1-0 lead in a first period in which both teams managed just seven shots.

Elias Pettersson's point drive went off Hart's chest, and Brock Boeser knocked in the rebound with 14:59 remaining in the first. The Canucks had two men down low, and Braun was the only defenseman in front of Hart as Provorov appeared out of position.

It was the first time in three games the Flyers failed to score first.

The Flyers had just one quality scoring chance in the opening 20 minutes. While on a power play with 13:25 to go in the period, Kevin Hayes threaded a pass to Jake Voracek in front. But Markstrom slid over and robbed the right winger of his first goal of the season.

Hart kept the deficit at 1-0 by denying Jake Virtanen in front as he tried to finish a three-on-two with 9:01 to play in the first.

Before the game, Vancouver coach Travis Green called the Flyers a "team to be reckoned with,"

"They're a really good team. They added two good veteran defensemen to a really good young D," he said. "That's a pretty high-end group of defensemen, and they have a young goalie who was dynamite last year, and a great offensive team. They have a good coach, and they're a good team in the East."

The Flyers were trying to start 3-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season, the last time they won a playoff series.