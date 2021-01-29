CBS plans some new looks this weekend for Farmers Insurance Open broadcasts

SAN DIEGO — When CBS takes over the weekend telecast of the Farmers Insurance Open, viewers will feel right at home when they hear the familiar voices of Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo.

New CBS coordinating producer Sellers Shy has a few surprises for viewers as well for the network's coverage, which begins at noon Saturday and Sunday (Golf Channel airs the tournament from 10 a.m. to noon both days).

"In the first hour, you may see, three, four, maybe even five new looks," Shy said.

While this is a new role for Shy, he is no newcomer to CBS or golf — or Torrey Pines.

Shy's career at the network dates back three decades. He recalled getting a glimpse of Torrey as a teenager when he played there twice during Junior World tournaments.

The most noticeable thing viewers will see is a mini-leaderboard located in the lower right corner of the screen.

"We'd like to think that viewers love the score bug on football and basketball and we're attempting to make that a standard position in our golf (coverage) for a mini-leaderboard," Shy said. "I'd like to think whenever anyone comes in the room and they want to know who's leading the tournament, you're going to find out very shortly.

"There will be times we'll have to take it in and out due to sponsor obligations and so forth, but that's the goal to have it in primarily all the time."

In an effort to avoid missing key moments as they happen, the network also plans to have live golf look-ins during commercials. More subtle touches will include new background music and some technological innovations incorporated with Amanda Balionis' SmartCart screen segments.

CBS also is collaborating with the PGA Tour to have a rules officials dedicated full time to the network in case there are any important rulings necessary during a round.

One other unique look to broadcasts will be provided by drones that will fly over the venue. CBS used drones last year when the PGA Tour resumed play after a 13-week interruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're excited about them," Shy said of the drones. "We thought they looked exceptionally well during our restart and we plan on having them on the West Coast.

"Needless to say, a drone flying over the 18th hole at Pebble Beach or around the cliffs at Torrey Pines is just as picturesque as we would want, so plan on seeing the drones."