Penguins snap power-play slump in 6-3 win vs. Capitals

There were no last-minute heroics. No shootout game-winner. No epic comeback.

But for a Penguins team that has so often been forced to prove its resiliency and play as if it has a sponsorship with Pepto Bismol, a three-goal win against a fiery division rival was a welcome change of pace.

During the Penguins 6-3 win at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins snapped their seven-game power play slump. They enjoyed their first two-goal lead of the entire season. And the Sidney Crosby line kept on buzzing with two goals from Bryan Rust, one from Jake Guentzel and an empty netter from Crosby himself.

As a result, the Penguins (7-5-1) won in regulation for just the second time this season. They have now beaten the Capitals all three times they’ve met this year.

The Penguins entered Sunday having played just two games in the last dozen days due to COVID-19 postponements. Special teams work was a major focus during that unexpected practice time. It quickly became a critical part of Sunday’s game.

The Capitals entered the game with a clear advantage in the special teams mismatch. Their league-leading power play had converted on 37% of their chances, while the Penguins penalty kill ranked third-worst in the league

Twice in the opening minutes the Penguins put the Capitals’ elite power play on the ice. Kris Letang committed a slashing penalty just 26 seconds into the first period. Just moments after the Penguins snuffed that one out, Jason Zucker went to the box for slashing.

This time, the Capitals took advantage. Evgeny Kunetsov’s shot changed direction off of John Marino’s stick. With traffic in front, Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry lost the puck. By the time he found it, he was picking it out of his own net.

The Penguins have been used to playing from behind this season. This time, they didn’t let the deficit linger long.

They turned the momentum midway through the first period with a pair of goals just 31 seconds apart. Defenseman Mike Matheson showed his offensive instincts by jumping into the slot to receive a pass from Crosby. He found Rust on the doorstep for an easy tap-in goal.

Moments later, defenseman Cody Ceci threw an innocent-looking puck on net. Brandon Tanev pounced on the rebound for his fourth goal of the season.

In the second period, Washington’s Jakub Vrana tied the score at 2. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry tried to swat the puck out of his paint. Instead, it went right to Vrana in the slot for the equalizer.

At this critical juncture in the game, the Penguins enjoyed two moments that have been rare this year: a power play goal, followed by a two-goal lead.

With the score tied at 2 in the second period, Rust snapped the Penguins 0-for-21 power play slump. Kris Letang zipped a pass from the point to Rust on the doorstep. He beat Vitek Vanecek on the short side to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead.

Later in the second period, the top line that has been burying opponents found the back of the net again. Guentzel followed his own shot to give the Penguins their first two-goal lead of the season.

However, the Capitals closed within one before the end of the second period. On an innocent-looking play in transition, Alex Ovechkin tossed a pass in front. The puck hit off Evgeni Malkin’s skate and trickled right to Nicklas Backstrom.

That was as close as the Capitals would get. During a tight third period, Jarry made several solid saves. Zach Aston-Reese and Sidney Crosby tacked on empty net goals to settle the score.

The Penguins continue their two-game series against the Capitals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.