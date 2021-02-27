Hischier hurt, Zajac’s day spoiled in Devils’ 5-2 loss to Capitals

Travis Zajac played his 1,000th career game in Washington last Sunday, as the Devils lost to the Capitals.

Saturday, New Jersey opened up a five-game stay at Prudential Center by honoring Zajac's accomplishment prior to the season's first home game against the Caps.

The result wound up being the same, as the Devils were unable to overcome an early three-goal deficit and fell to the East Division co-leaders, 5-2. They also lost Nico Hischier to an injury, after the forward was hit in the face by a deflected puck with 4:23 to play.

"I talked to him briefly afterward, he's going to be looked at," coach Lindy Ruff said. "That moment was pretty scary, obviously, and I think that we're just hoping for the best."

Prior to the game, Ruff said that New Jersey (7-7-2) needed a big homestand to work its way out of seventh place in the division.

The Devils fell behind by three before getting on the board, and two of the Capitals' goals came in the first five minutes.

"It obviously wasn't a great start," Zajac said. "A couple of turnovers led to goals, and then, just our execution wasn't where it usually is."

"We weren't ready to play," Ruff said. "We weren't ready to compete... it looked like we wanted to be a little bit of a fancy team.

"I thought the last 40 [minutes], that's the team I like to see. But totally unacceptable the first 20."

———

Washington (11-5-4) did all of its damage without stars Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom recording a point.

The Devils' slumping special teams did manage to right the ship from a span late in the first period through the end of the second, which aided in their attempted comeback.

They cut into the 3-0 deficit just seven seconds into their first power play when Hischier put home the rebound of a P.K. Subban shot that came off the end boards.

Hischier also set up Pavel Zacha in the slot for the goal that cut it to 3-2 with 13:51 left in the second period. That extended Zacha's point-scoring streak to nine games.

The penalty kill then held the Capitals to one blocked shot on their first power play later in the second period, which was part of an 18-minute, 10-second span in which Washington did not register an official shot on goal.

However, Jakub Vrana scored on a breakaway to make it 4-2 with 8:11 left and stem the tide. The Devils and Capitals will complete their back-to-back at The Rock on Sunday.

"It's very important for us to bounce back," Zacha said, "so we have to learn from this."

———

As part of the pregame ceremonies, Zajac was joined by his family on the ice. His 9-year-old son Zenon presented him with a silver hockey stick to mark the occasion.

"That was neat to see him carry it out," Zajac said. "And having my girls there, who also skate and play hockey, it was nice to share that moment with them."

The team showed a video that included messages from the other three players to suit up for the Devils more than 1,000 times: Ken Daneyko (1,283), Martin Brodeur (1,259) and Patrik Elias (1,240).

"I know I took great pride in accomplishing that feat as well," Daneyko said in the video "And you really have epitomized what it means to be a New Jersey Devil. Keep it going."

"Congrats on the 1,000 games, I was there for a few of those with you," Brodeur said. "You were a great teammate, and it's quite an accomplishment."

"You have been a great professional from Day One, and you're an inspiration to a lot of players around the NHL, and to this young team," Elias said. "Keep on going, my friend."