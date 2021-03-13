Blackhawks give up 3 goals in 2nd period and fall to Panthers, 4-2

The Chicago Blackhawks saw a 1-0 lead evaporate as the Florida Panthers scored three goals within a five-minute span in the second period and won, 4-2, on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

It was the Hawks’ third loss in four games.

Former Hawk Anthony Duclair sparked the Panthers with three primary assists.

Brandon Hagel’s goal on an odd-man rush gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead 28 seconds into the second. But Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe led a rally with a goal apiece, and Frank Vatrano followed with a goal 1 minute, 19 seconds after Verhaeghe’s for a 3-1 Panther lead.

The Verhaeghe-Barkov line plagued the Hawks during the first two meetings this season, but the Hawks held them in check in the first period and early second Saturday.

Duclair tormented the Hawks again in the third when his centering pass resulted in Barkov’s second goal.

The Hawks outshot the Panthers 12-6 in the scoreless first period.

In the second, Hagel and Dominik Kubalik executed a two-on-one give-and-go, with Hagel striking backdoor for a 1-0 Hawks lead.

Hagel and Kubalik, with David Kampf centering the second line, have been a combination that has worked for the Hawks. Before the game, Kubalik talked about the chemistry he and Hagel have formed playing primarily together since the Columbus Blue Jackets series.

“As soon as we started playing together, we knew what to expect from each other,” Kubalik said. “I’m going to be finding the puck and shooting it, and Hags will skate with it, win those battles. We’re just trying to do that, and I think it’s working.”

Kampf won a neutral-zone faceoff, and Hagel started the rush that led to his goal.

“I have to help him more just not to let him do all the work,” Kubalik said before the game. “Yeah, it’s been fun the last couple of games. We’ve had a couple of scoring chances. We just need to build on it.”

Meanwhile, Kurashev rejoined the top line with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, but Lucas Wallmark and Kampf took turns centering for the line too.

Adam Boqvist made some key blocks, broke up some rushes and finished his night with a goal with 1:32 left in the game.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had an outstanding night, making 30 saves, including eight on the Hawks’ four power plays. It was Bobrovsky’s fifth straight win.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 of 37 shots for the Hawks.