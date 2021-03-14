Gene Frenette: After “crappy couple months,” Justin Thomas is deserving Players champion

For the second Sunday in a row, Lee Westwood held a 54-hole lead and was locked in a tight duel to the finish line with a 27-year-old American and top-10 player in the world.

He didn’t lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week at Bay Hill so much as Bryson DeChambeau snatched it from the 47-year-old Englishman.

Seven days later, Westwood might not have brought his ‘A’ game to the final round at The Players Championship. But once again, the trophy simply got taken away, this time by the brilliance of another 27-year-old American, Justin Thomas.

Anybody who believes Westwood gave the tournament away Sunday with an up-and-down round of 72 is shortchanging Thomas, who played as masterfully over the entire weekend on The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass as Rickie Fowler did in the homestretch to win this same tournament in 2015.

Thomas, the world’s No. 3-ranked player, pulled off arguably the greatest comeback in Players history when you consider he stood outside the cut line midway through his second round at 2-over-par. All Thomas did was play the last 45 holes in 16-under-par, climbing 80-something spots all the way to the top.

In Players history, only 1996 champion Fred Couples and fourth-place finisher Rocco Mediate that year had ever shot 12-under-par on the weekend. Thomas had an exquisite 64 on Saturday. He followed that by closing Sunday with a back-nine, four-under-par score of 32 to overtake Westwood, claiming his 14th Tour victory that was every bit a career notch on his belt as his only major victory, the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

“I was in such a great frame of mind all day,” said Thomas. I felt like I could take the ball and do what I want with it.”

Nothing was more a testament to that than the Louisville native hitting the first 17 greens in regulation, plus 12 of 14 fairways. Those Sunday numbers are truly a rare feat on the Stadium Course, especially for a player under the constant pressure of leading or in contention.

Westwood, who finished alone in second place one shot back — as was the case against DeChambeau a week ago — did a solid job of hanging in there once he lost the lead after Thomas’ 19-foot eagle putt at the par-5 11th hole.

For a brief time, the Englishman got back into a first-place tie with Thomas after pulling off one of the day’s best shots. He blasted out of a 14th hole fairway trap to within eight feet of the cup, draining the birdie putt to get to 13-under-par and a temporary tie.

But once Thomas forged back ahead at No. 16, thanks to a sensational 5-wood approach that set up an easy two-putt birdie, Westwood simply couldn’t keep up. Though he did close out his even-par round with a birdie at the final hole, breaking out of a three-way tie with DeChambeau (71) and University of Georgia product Brian Harman (69), and made a ton of gutsy par-saves, Westwood didn’t have enough overall game to keep pace with Thomas’ back-nine surge.

“I didn’t play my best golf today by any stretch of the imagination, but I battled it out,” said Westwood. “I was proud of myself for that. People question whether I can hole putts under pressure, and I rolled in a lot of must-make putts all day, really, whether it be for par or the great birdie on 14.

“Everybody keeps telling me how old I am. I’m 48 in a month’s time, and I’m still out here contending for tournaments and playing in the final groups with great players like Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas and people like that.”

As was the case for everyone chasing Thomas on the back side, DeChambeau found himself playing uphill all day. A disastrous double-bogey at No. 4, where he topped his drive off the tee just 140 yards and into a water hazard, kept him playing mostly from three or four shots down.

When DeChambeau, after taking a penalty stroke, sent his third shot sailing 60 yards right of the fourth green, he muttered to himself: "Oh, my gosh! What's going on?"

His only sliver of hope to catch Thomas came after an eagle at the par-5 16th, but he never got closer than the final two-shot margin.

For Thomas — the only player besides Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller to have 14 Tour victories before age 28 — the timing of this milestone victory couldn’t have been sweeter. He’s been dealing with a few setbacks in recent months, from his grandfather, Paul, passing away in January and then the repercussions on social media and apology for uttering a homophobic slur at the Tournament of Champions after missing a 6-foot par putt. The embarrassing incident caused one of Thomas’ sponsors, Ralph Lauren, to drop him.

Thomas apologized profusely for his terrible verbal gaffe, saying it was “inexcusable” for an adult man. But the fallout, plus his grandfather’s death, clearly left him in a mental funk. He missed two of his last four cuts before The Players and was admittedly not himself. Thomas’ voice cracked and he choked up with emotion on a Golf Channel post-round interview when asked about his grandfather.

“It’s been a crappy couple months,” said Thomas. “I’ve had stuff happen in my life I never thought I’d have happen. And I mean, losing grandpa was terrible, and having to play a round of golf dealing with that, and then on top of that not playing well, it just was a lot, and it took a lot on me mentally.

“My head was not in a good place then, and no, I could not imagine turning it around this quickly.”

But out of nowhere, after threatening on Friday to miss another cut, Thomas authored a remarkable comeback story. He maintained his composure coming down the stretch, breathing a huge sigh of relief when his tee shot at the treacherous 18th hole hugged the water, but got a fortuitous bounce to stay on land.

“I thought it was 50-50 whether it was going to be dry or in the water,” Thomas added. “I fought so hard today, I stayed really patient, probably one of the best rounds of my life tee to green, total control of the ball and really was hitting a lot of good putts.”

Fans look on as Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th tee during Sunday's final round at The Players Championship.

In the end, Thomas heeded the advice of his good friend, Woods, who is still recovering from his recent SUV rollover accident.

“I was replaying what he told me a lot in my head,” said Thomas. “He likes to give me a lot of grief, especially when he’s not here. . . . Part of me wishes he was here so I could rub [winning The Players] in his face a little bit more.”

When his round concluded, Thomas bear-hugged his father, Mike, off the 18th green, likely both thinking about wishing Paul Thomas was with them. It was a special moment. Justin’s "crappy couple months" was officially over.

He went from almost being cut on Friday, to being a cut above everybody on Sunday.