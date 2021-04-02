Devils take Capitals to overtime, but still can’t get first win in season series

The only team the Devils have not yet beaten in 2021 was the Washington Capitals. The East-division leading Capitals have been the best goal-scoring team in the division this season and have been able to score frequently at times. That was not the case on Friday night as the Devils kept things close and allowed just one goal in regulation.

The Devils could not notch the team's first win in seven tries this season against the division leaders, falling, 2-1 in overtime at Prudential Center. The Devils are now 0-5-2 this season against the Capitals.

Nearly a different result

In the final minutes of regulation, Jack Hughes rang a shot off the post that would have possibly avoided overtime entirely. Instead, the young star for the Devils was quite active in overtime. A highlight reel feed to Andreas Johnsson nearly resulted in a game-winner in the extra five minutes, but it wasn't handled by Johnsson. Later in overtime, PK Subban's feed to Travis Zajac put the puck near the goal, but was turned aside. It was on the ensuing rush following Zajac's attempt that Dmitry Orlov poked the game-winner past Mackenzie Blackwood.

Blackwood improves

Blackwood had his fourth start of the season against the Capitals on Friday night. In the first three starts, Blackwood allowed at least three goals each time. But Blackwood has played much better as of late and looked refreshed with the team's recent off days. Blackwood stopped 38 shots on the night, including turning aside Conor Sheary just seconds into overtime on a breakaway try.

Blackwood earned the second star of the night with his great effort. Blackwood has at least 30 saves in six of his last seven starts. The Devils have wins in four of those seven games and have earned at least one point in all but one of the games in that span.

Making the shots count

The Capitals had nearly double the amount of shots that the Devils did the entire night. Washington had 15 shots alone in the second period, while the Devils had just 13 total shots in the first two periods combined. Yet, the score remained close throughout and the Devils earned a point in the standings despite a disadvantage in chances offensively.

The Devils only trailed for about four and a half minutes of the second period after John Carlson got the Capitals on the board. In the second period, Michael McLeod's sixth goal of the season tied the game again at 1. It was the second straight game for McLeod with a goal and Ryan Murray earned another assist. Murray has assisted on three of the last four Devils goals, dating back to Tuesday's loss against Boston.