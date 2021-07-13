San Jose Sharks re-sign young goaltender

The San Jose Sharks re-signed goaltender Josef Korenar on a one-year contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The move was anticipated as Korenar, 23, was a restricted free agent. Korenar’s new deal is a two-way contract worth $750,000 in the NHL and $85,000 at the AHL, according to a source with knowledge of the contract. He is guaranteed $125,000.

“Josef took a big step in his development last season, showing his athleticism and awareness in net while appearing in the NHL for the first time,” general manager Doug Wilson said in a news release. “He also delivered a strong performance in the AHL’s Pacific Division playoffs, leading AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and helped the Barracuda to the semifinals.”

Korenar made 10 appearances in net as a rookie last season behind No. 1 goalie Martin Jones.

He debuted in goal for the Sharks against the Kings on April 10 but split his 2021 season between the Sharks and their minor-league affiliate, the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. Korenar was forced to start the season in his native Czech Republic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After reaching the NHL, Korenar posted a 3-5-0 record with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Jones, 31, is entering the fourth year of a six-year, $34.5 million contract. In 34 games last season, Jones averaged 3.28 goals against with a .896 save percentage.

Last month, the Sharks announced the signings of three more of their restricted free agents: forward Jonathan Dahlen, defenseman Nicolas Meloche and forward Jeffrey Viel.